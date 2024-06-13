How to spray Metallica concert images at different locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

The introduction of Metallica in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, has provided plenty of quests to complete. But the wording in some, particularly the quest to spray Metallica concert images, is confusing.

The quest in Fortnite battle royale may seem to suggest you need to unlock a Metallica spray to complete the quest, but fortunately, that isn’t the case, and you don’t need anything to tick this quest off quickly.

If you want to progress through the Metallica quests to uncover the full Metallica Poster, follow our guide below on how to spray Metallica concert images.

How to spray Metallica concert images in Fortnite

Six to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You don’t need a specific spray unlocked to spray Metallica concert images in Fortnite. Instead, when you visit one of the locations, the spray required is automatically made available.

There are six spots to spray Metallica concert images, but you only need to complete three. The locations are Reckless Railways, Restored Reels, and Sandy Steppes.

When approaching a location to spray Metallica concert images, a marker appears on your screen showing a can of spray paint. Head to the marker and hit the emote button. The required spray automatically equips, and a spray marks on the wall.

As there are two spray spots at each location, you can quickly complete this quest without too much difficulty, so you may want to double up and complete the quest to Jam at a Jam Statue.

