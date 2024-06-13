How to Jam at a Jam Statue in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Fortnite’s latest update has introduced Metallica to the game, and there are plenty of quests to complete, one of which is to Jam at a Jam Statue—and we’ll walk you through the process.

Metallica‘s introduction into Fortnite’s Battle Royale modes has provided a Metallica Poster to complete, with sections unlocked by completing specific quests, and with over 100 sections of the Poster to unlock, you’ll certainly be kept busy.

The first quest on the list is to Jam at a Jam Statue, and thankfully, you can complete it relatively quickly once you know exactly where to look—which is where we come in as we can guide you through everything you need to know.

How to Jam at a Jam Statue in Fortnite

Head to these spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jam Statues are found in various locations across the map in Fortnite and are most common in the southern wasteland portion, where there are three. Alternatively, Jam Statues are at Mount Olympus, Pleasant Plaza, The Underworld, and Lavish Lair.

When approaching a Jam Statue, a marking appears on the screen showing two musical notes. Heading towards it, notice the colored zone marked around the area—enter the zone and start a Jam Track loop.

After five seconds, an Encore begins, and the quest is complete—but this is far from the end of your task list, as you now need to collect Metallica Musical Notes and complete other quests to unveil the full Metallica Poster.

