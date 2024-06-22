How to find Remote Explosives (C4) in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

To say that vehicles are huge threat in Fortnite Chapter Five season three would be an understatement. Luckily, with the Remote Explosives, you can instantly make them go ka-boom.

Fortnite Chapter Five season three has been a love-it-or-hate-it kind of season, with Ninja being on the latter side of the debate. After a season debut in which vehicles absolutely dominated any player that dared stay on their two feet, one thing became clear: Disco Balls aren’t enough to combat the threat of four wheels. Since then, Epic Games has set on a quest to add items that threaten vehicles’ dominance on the Battle Royale and Zero Build arenas, like the Tow Hook Cannon. That said, no item is as effective against vehicles as the newly added Remote Explosives. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get Remote Explosives in Fortnite Chapter Five season three.

Remote Explosives (C4) location in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Here’s 180. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Remote Explosives drop as floor loot and inside regular chests in Fortnite Chapter Five season three. You can also purchase them from Vengeance Jones in the derelict buildings southwest of Nitrodrome.

Unlike the Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle, I found more than enough Remote Explosives inside chests and lying around on the floor, so buying this one might not be necessary unless you happen to find yourself in The Wastelands.

Jones always has four Remove Explosive items in stock, but each purchase gives you three Remote Explosives for 180 Gold Bars. Vengeance Jones is also one of the characters you must speak to if you’re looking to complete all Story Quests in Fortnite Chapter Five season three.

How to use Remote Explosives (C4) in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Aim. Screenshot by Dot Esports Explode. Screenshot by Dot Esports Stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the Remote Explosives in Fortnite Chapter Five season three, aim and throw an explosive and then detonate it with the aim button or key. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Hold the left-click mouse button on PC or the L2, LT, and ZL buttons on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. Aim to the area where you want the Remote Explosive to land, and press right-click or R2, RT, and ZR on console to drop it. Then, press left-click, L2, LT, or ZL to detonate the Remote Explosive in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three.

They’re quite tricky to grasp, but once you get the combination right, you’ve unlocked a massive weapon of vehicle destruction. The Remote Explosives deal 60 damage to opponents and instantly destroy their vehicles.

