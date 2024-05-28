Ninja blasts Fortnite as a game ‘for losers’ after vehicle changes

Ninja shared his disappointment with the current Fortnite Chapter 2 season, Wrecked, where modded vehicles have gained popularity and become a meta-defining, hit-or-miss feature for many players.

“We’re going to land in the middle of nowhere. We’re going to loot up. We’re going to find a vehicle and attack anyone. We’re going to gas the car up, make sure it has the Cow Catcher and a mounted turret,” Ninja said on stream, talking about the gameplay change in Fortnite’s new season, where people rely heavily on vehicles.

Mayhem worthy-vehicles in the Wasteland. Image via Epic Games

“You’re going to carry your repair torch and play like the biggest fucking losers in the world,” he continued. Ninja further said, “Now, I’ve to drive a vehicle around and pray that I run into people that have a worse vehicle than me,” highlighting the game’s pivot from a third-person shooter battle royale to mayhem with modded vehicles.

The Fortnite community is divided on the meta-defining vehicle update. While some love the change, others aren’t happy. “Definitely broken as hell and think it’s stupidly easy to win consistently,” a player said on Reddit. “I’m so confused on why epic keeps bringing us seasons like this, I get that they have to make it enjoyable for majority of the player base which is kids that like using things like this but to a point where it’s destroying the competitive side of Fortnite, especially the building mechanic,” another said, stressing that the change destroys the game’s competitive side.

The developer introduced Wasteland Warriors’ nitro-fied vehicles with the new update, and the map is designed with Flaming Boost Hoops. These hoops give vehicles a license to run amok by buffing vehicles with increased speed, so they can literally “wreak” havoc on players. If that isn’t enough, mods like Cow Catcher deal extra damage to players when rammed by a vehicle, and mounted guns with heavy burst damage evaporate players instantly.

Several players suggested solutions like EMP grenades, which would be a great way to deal with the rising menace of vehicles in Fortnite.

