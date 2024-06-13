Vehicles are a pretty important part of Chapter Five, season three in Fortnite. It can be quite difficult to battle enemy players when they’re in a vehicle and you’re not, but the Tow Hook Cannon can help you out in these situations.

Before you can start using this special tool to your advantage, you have to figure out where it can be found and how it actually works. Because of this, you need to know how to get and use a Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite.

How to get a Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite

Just aim and shoot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tow Hook Cannon is a random loot item in Fortnite which means you can find it just about anywhere including on the ground and in chests. This means the best way to find the Tow Hook Cannon is simply looting any and every way you can think of.

Be sure to open every chest and check every item that appears blue in color from far away so you don’t accidentally miss this item. I’ve had the best luck finding it in chests, but it’s equally likely to spawn around the map on the ground, too, which means you should always be on the lookout for it.

How to use a Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite

The Tow Hook Cannon has 15 shots and can be used at any point to fire a grappling hook that attaches to all moving vehicles. This means you can be pulled along the road by a teammate, get a free ride from enemy players, or even grab onto any of the boss vehicles while they traverse around the map.

You can use the Tow Hook Cannon to catch a ride behind any moving vehicle, even ones you might not expect, like Mythic cars and War Buses. Vehicles can be pretty powerful and tough to fight against even if you have strong Mythic weapons like Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists, but the Tow Hook Cannon can be a really effective tool for dealing with them since it keeps you close to the action but also a safe distance away so you can plan your next move.

