Fortnite season X has been extended for a week

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s season X will be longer than planned, Epic Games said today in the v10.40.1 patch notes. The company extended it for a week, which means it won’t be over on Oct. 6 as first planned, but on Oct. 13.

During that time, players will have Overtime challenges, now called Out of Time, to complete and get variants for their Battle Pass skins if they own its premium version. These will be available on Oct. 8 and reward players with three new skin variants, a loading screen, and what seems to be a portable console back bling.

Epic’s decision to extend season X still doesn’t seem to change the day of the week when it will happen, which will be on a Sunday. If no other changes come, this will be the first Fortnite season to end on the weekend, while all previous season changes took place in the early mornings of Thursdays. That’s also when players should expect the usual season-ending event to happen, which seems to be related to season X’s time travel theme and the rocket being built at Dusty Depot.

The extension means that other features added to Fortnite in season X will also stay in the game for longer, such as Gotham City and Batman Caped Crusader Pack. These should be out of the game when the season ends.

The announcement of the season extension made today’s patch look small. There were very few changes to the game, and the main one was the return of the Flint-Knock Pistol.

Fortnite’s season X should end at 1pm CT on Oct. 13, when the Out of Time challenges are also set to leave the game. Though Epic has yet to confirm the end time, this seems likely considering these challenges are only removed from the game when the season ends.