When does Fortnite season X end?

Fortnite: Battle Royale season X is off to a strong start. The story is on track and the map is pretty much its old self, but there have been a few interesting developments.

The B.R.U.T.E is in full force, Battle Pass Missions are here to stay, and Rift Zones are tearing up the playing field. The game is hectic, but it’s full of the adrenalin-pumping action we know and love.

The season has only just begun and there’s still plenty of time left. We don’t know the full details yet, but much more content is expected to come soon. In the meantime, though, a few irritating weapons have entered the vault and the season X Battle Pass is in full swing.

The exact end date for the season hasn’t been confirmed yet, but a data miner has uncovered a curious file that points toward a possible estimate. The file reads “Season 10. Now through October 10.” This would suggest that the game has returned to a 10-week season. This information is by no means set in stone and it’s still subject to change, however.

We’ll update this article once the official end date and time for season X have been released by Epic Games.