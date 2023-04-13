Fortnite celebrates Coachella once again with new skins and quests

Epic Games is known for celebrating a wide variety of popular culture, whether that be the hottest new TV series or a musical artist that has become a sensation. For the second year in a row, Fortnite will be celebrating Coachella, with this year bringing an even bigger celebration.

According to Epic, Coachella is returning to Fortnite for a second year with two new cosmetics, a music-filled Creative island, and quests that reward the player with special musical and cosmetic rewards. As with last year, the new skins will be festival themed, with the new duo, Desert Dawn and Sunset Alto, releasing on April 13 at 7pm CT. The original skins will also return.

Each of these skins also has an alt Style that works like the photo-negative effect, making the colors on the skin an inverse of what they look like in the base version. That’s not all the cosmetics that will be added to the Item Shop, though, as there will also be a new reactive wrap and emotes that are inspired by Burna Boy and Bad Bunny, both performers at Coachella 2023.

There will also be a new Creative island where players can celebrate Coachella for themselves, whether they’re going to the event in real life or not. The Island Code is 5449-4207-1280 and the Coachella Island will remain active after the event ends this year, allowing players to celebrate after the event. While players enjoy multiple mini-games, they can listen to music from performer Porter Robinson.

There will also be new in-game quests that give players rewards like a Lobby Track, Emoticons, and Sprays. These rewards seem to follow the similar theme of the skin being around the desert theme that Coachella seems to thrive on.

Fans who want to be recognized for their in-game screenshots can participate in the Good Vibes Fortography 2023 social media event. Players who are enjoying their time in the Grove on Coachella Island should share their photos on Twitter using the “#Fortography” hashtag or on the r/FortNiteBR subreddit using the “Fortography” post flair. The best photos will be shared by Epic in the Art Park on Coachella Island from April 21 at 2pm CT and April 28 at 11pm CT.

Epic will also be hosting a variety of songs on the Icon Radio from Coachella performers this year until May 12. Throughout all these experiences, players will be able to see and hear a lot of the fun of Coachella from the comfort of their homes.