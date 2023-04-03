Fortnite might be celebrating Coachella for a second year in a row, according to leaks

Fortnite has not shied away from celebrating real-life events in recent years, whether they be football matches or music festivals.

Last year, Epic Games introduced four themed skins around the Coachella festival over two weekends of the event. Now it looks like there will be something else happening this year to coincide with Coachella again, according to a data miner.

Data miner and content creator iFireMonkey recently pointed out code from the website seemed to hint some form of the Coachella event will be happening in Fortnite from April 13 to the 23. With the next update expected on April 11, it’s likely we’ll get more information about the event and any new cosmetics around then.

The Fortnite x Coachella event runs between April 13 through April 23. Earn the Coachella Island Loading Screen in Fortnite by completing task from Fortnite x Coachella website. Read for more details. pic.twitter.com/okUJ0F9Lno — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 3, 2023

In a follow-up to the first tweet, he also claims there will be two weeks of challenges, as indicated by there being two different tags with a title for each week. There will also be some form of Discord integration based on the tags, but that isn’t anything new for these rewards players can earn outside of the game.

The dates laid out in iFireMonkey’s tweet seem legit and line up with the dates of Coachella this year, with it beginning on Friday, April 14, and running until Sunday, April 23. Last year’s collab brought themed cosmetics, but the only thing confirmed for the event this year so far is a loading screen that can be earned as part of the website challenges.

We can likely expect more information near the end of this week, so make sure to keep an eye on Fortnite‘s socials or check back here for the most up-to-date news.