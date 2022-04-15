All Coachella-themed Fortnite skins and cosmetics

Coachella is the yearly celebration of the music industry’s hottest talent and entertainment personalities. People from across the world come to California to hear the lineup and celebrate some of the hottest music. And now, Fortnite is adding a crossover over the next two weekends of Coachella, bringing new outfits and music to the game.

Fortnite is adding two bundles of cosmetics to the game, one for each weekend of Coachella. The first set launched last night at 7pm CT and the next batch will drop on April 21 at the same time. In addition to all the cosmetics, Icon Radio will be playing hits from all the artists at Coachella this year.

The set that was released last night included Lyric and Wilder Outfit bundles, complete with pickaxes and back bling. The Wilder outfit comes with shark-based accessories like the Finfin back bling, the Neon Biter pickaxe, and the Finfin Flair wrap for guns and vehicles. Lyric also has a blue alternate style called Cosmic Equalizer that responds to the music in-game.

Image via Epic Games

The Lyric outfit bundle goes in a different direction, with a cactus-like Swaguaro back bling and the electric guitar Festival Shredder pickaxe. Lyric also comes with the Cosmic Equalizer style, which responds to music. You can get each outfit individually or both together in the Rocking at Coachella bundle.

Image via Epic Games

The items that will drop on Thursday, April 21, at 7pm CT include the Alto and Poet outfit bundles. Alto’s style represents good vibes with the Sonic Vibes back bling and the Softest Electroplasm pickaxe. The back bling is a smiley face with headphones that look music-reactive.

Image via Epic Games

Poet is a bold Coachella fan with bright colors and out-of-this-world cosmetics. Poet’s cosmetics are the Cosmonautic Helmet back bling, included in her outfit, the Cactical Crusher pickaxe, and the star-studded Mainstage wrap. You can get Poet and Alto separately or through the Dancing at Coachella bundle. The bundle additionally comes with the Enter the Coachellaverse loading screen.

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite is also hosting a new Coachella-themed Fortography competition. Players should take a photo of themselves enjoying good vibes in the game before sharing it on social media using #Fortography or the Fortography flair on the Fortnite Reddit page. Epic will take the best images and share them in a blog post on April 29.

Epic has gone all-in on Coachella this year to celebrate music and the festival that shines a light on the hottest artists in the industry. Maybe there is a future where fans will be able to attend a similar musical performance in Fortnite.