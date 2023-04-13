What’s the Fortnite Coachella Island Code?

Fortnite is known for constantly celebrating the hottest in music, including popular events like California’s Coachella. This year will mark the second time that Fortnite has hosted a special celebration around the music festival, with this year bringing more than the two skins that were added to the game last year. A big inclusion is a new Coachella-inspired island made in Creative 2.0.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the Coachella Island Code and the things you’ll be able to do once you’re there.

How to find the Fortnite Coachella Island

Players can find the Fortnite Coachella Island by going to the Discovery page and scrolling over to the Island Code option at the top of the screen. In the box provided, enter the code 5449-4207-1280 and then press enter. Once the Creative island is live, this will allow players to join up directly with the level and enjoy the different games and music being showcased.

It will also likely be in the “Epic’s Picks” section of the Discovery page, as that’s where the developer has previously put levels that it had endorsed through special events. Players will be able to play different mini-games and listen to music from one of the performers at Coachella, Porter Robinson.

Players will also have the opportunity to have their Fortnite screenshots used in the level if they’re creative enough. Those who take screenshots should post them on Twitter using the “#Fortography” hashtag or in the r/FortNiteBR subreddit using the “Fortography” flair to get them noticed. The ones that Epic likes will be showcased in the Art Park from April 21 at 2pm CT to April 28 at 11pm CT.