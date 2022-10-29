Are planes back in Fortnite? Answered

As players are going through the motions of Chapter 3, Season 4, by completing all the weekly quests and getting ready to purchase all the new skins coming into the game, many are wondering what exactly is next to come to Fortnite this season. One of the biggest questions Fortnite players have been thinking about is if planes will be one of the new things coming back to Fortnite.

Will planes come back to Fortnite?

As of right now, the answer is no, but that is likely to change soon in the coming days. While Epic Games have not officially confirmed it, Fortnite data miner Shiina leaked information about the return of planes. In his initial tweet, he explained that there is a challenge in the files that will require players to fly airplanes through a rift. Initially, that challenge was supposed to come out in the most recent Fortnite update. However, the Crashpads challenge came out instead.

Planes were supposed to be unvaulted today, but Epic changed the quest that's related to planes a MINUTE before it was supposed to go live.



— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 25, 2022

“Planes were supposed to be unvaulted today, but Epic changed the quest that’s related to planes a MINUTE before it was supposed to go live,” Shiina shared on Twitter. “Instead, we got Crash Pads and no other Fortnitemares items. Honestly, not sure why Epic handles this year’s Fortnitemares like this.”

In Chapter 1, Season 7, Fortnite introduced planes, and since then, they have appeared sporadically. However, since the v15.20 patch, released in Jan. 2021, planes have yet to make a return to Fortnite, making it nearly two years since players have been able to use them in-game.

If you were looking forward to watching planes return to the game, don’t worry! If there are no issues this time around, it is highly plausible that the Fortnite planes will finally be making their return in Fortnite patch 22.30, set to arrive on Nov. 1. So while your games using a Fortnite plane to fly through the island may have been delayed, the wait should finally be over in a couple of days.

For the time being, Fortnite has introduced several new skins and tasks that Fortnite players can do to pass the time in Chapter 3, Season 4, even something as silly as destroying haunted furniture. So be sure to have fun these next couple of days as you await the return of planes to Fortnite.