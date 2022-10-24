Fortnite celebrates each holiday with different content and challenges to engage the players year-round.

It’s near the end of October, so that means Epic Games is celebrating with the Fortnitemares event. Players have taken different challenges that invited them to fight zombies and new bosses, but the latest quest introduces a much scarier enemy: furniture.

In order to defeat the furniture haunting the island, you’ll need to know where to look. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find and destroy haunted furniture in Fortnite.

Where to find haunted furniture in Fortnite

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

Haunted furniture spawns randomly on the Fortnite map, but you’ll have a better chance of finding it in actual houses. Head to somewhere like Shiny Sound, Tilted Towers, or Grim Gables to find houses. Search enough and eventually, you’ll find furniture that’s floating above the ground in the houses. All you need to do is destroy it with your pickaxe, which should only take a hit or two.

You’ll need to get rid of several haunted pieces of furniture, so you’ll likely need to search several houses in order to find all you need. That’s why searching for places with a lot of furniture will help ensure you find more than one per game.

The haunted furniture is one of the features of this year’s Fortnitemares event, alongside the zombies and new Zombie Chickens. Epic also brought the Alteration Altars and new mythic weapons, but they removed them just a few days after the event started. There is a new boss on the island, The Inkquisitor, who seems to be digging underneath Grim Gables for some reason.