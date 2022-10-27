The Inkquisitor is the November 2022 Crew Fortnite skin

Fortnite is able to continue to keep players engaged through the inclusion of new challenges and skins all the time. During this year’s Fortnitemares event, Epic Games introduced a new Chromed enemy for players to defeat, The Inkquisitor. Now the developer has announced that The Inkquisitor will be the next Crew skin in November 2022.

According to a blog post Fortnite shared on Twitter, the Inkquisitor will be available to players on Nov. 1, likely after the event ends and he no longer needs to roam around Grim Gables. That’s where players can currently find and defeat him, after illuminating some kind of summoning circle underneath the large house.

Image via Epic Games

The Inkquisitor appears to be made completely out of metal and he also has a dripping effect where some kind of black ink is dripping off of him. He will come with its own set of cosmetics and standard Crew pack rewards, including:

The Inkquisitor Outfit

Sunken Striker’s Pickaxe

Inkquisitive Stare Back Bling

Hunter’s Moon Loading Screen

Chapter Three, season four Battle Pass

1,000 V-Bucks

This is a completely new set with The Inkquisitor’s item descriptions seeming to indicate that he’s from somewhere in the “deep dark.” There’s also one that states “The tide has turned,” which could be about the Chrome that’s infecting the island. Seeing as The Inkquisitor’s head appears to be made out of Chrome and he showed up when it did likely means he’s working for The Herald.

The loading screen included with the character show a different look with the tentacles from his head spreading outward. It’s also worth noting that the tentacles on his head don’t look like they’re made out of chrome. This likely means nothing, but it’s still a captivating piece of art by Matias Viro.