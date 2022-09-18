How to complete all weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

The Chrome is coming and these quests will help you get ready

Part of the appeal of Fortnite is constantly introducing new ways to challenge the player in unique ways. Part of that is adding new challenges every season that will keep the player on their toes while providing them with useful battle pass experience. Fortnite Chapter Three season four is no different, offering challenges that take advantage of some of the new features revealed.

In the coming weeks, there will likely be more challenges as the players and The Paradigm work together to eliminate the Chrome and The Herald on the island. Here’s all you need to know about how to complete all weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four.

All weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four

Week Zero

These are challenges that Epic Games hosts at the start of the season to allow players to be rewarded for exploring new features.

Deploy a Port-A-Bunker at a Named Location

Eliminate an enemy within five seconds after sprinting while Chromed

Emote at The Flairship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance

Evolve EvoChrome weapons by dealing damage

Knock down a Timber Pine and dislodge a Runaway Boulder in a single match

Purchase from a Mending Machine

Use Chrome Splash on a structure and phase through it within 5 seconds

As the weeks progress, it’s likely that players will see more weekly quests that will provide them with ample experience. In the meantime, it will be up to players to fight off The Herald and the Chrome before it takes over the island for good.