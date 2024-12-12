Forgot password
Messi happy after goal
Photo via @leomessi Instagram
Category:
Fortnite

How to get the Lionel Messi skin in Fortnite

The GOAT is coming to Fortnite.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 12:54 pm

One of the greatest athletes of all time is coming to Fortnite. Soccer star Lionel Messi will be joining the ranks in battle royale, Fortnite Festival, and every other mode as part of a huge partnership soon.

While Messi is currently scoring goals for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, he will soon be scoring Victory Royales in Fortnite. The superstar built his legend on the international stage playing for his native Argentina and La Liga’s FC Barcelona. All told, he’s scored 749 goals in club play and 128 goals for his country.

Messi is officially the most decorated player in the history of professional soccer, racking up 45 team trophies, and holds numerous other records, including the most goals ever (474) in the history of La Liga. Whenever he decides to hang up his cleats, he will be remembered as one of the best to ever play a sport in the world’s history.

And now, he is being immortalized in Fortnite with so many other greats, such as Peter Griffin and Maleficent. Here are all the details on how and when you can get Messi in Fortnite.

How to get Messi in Fortnite

Lionel Messi in the huddle
Locked in. Photo via @leomessi Instagram

Messi will be available in Fortnite in the Shop as part of a bundle, but also with two skins that can be bought individually, according to data miners.

Data miner/leaker @SpushFNBR decrypted the information that Messi will be available in a bundle for 2,800 V-Bucks. This bundle includes two different Messi skins, two pickaxes, two back blings, and two emotes.

The Messi skins are also sold separately, one for 1,800 V-Bucks and the other for 1,500 V-Bucks. The skins come with their own back bling and also have their LEGO Fortnite styles, too. The pickaxes are 800 V-Bucks each, while one emote costs 400 V-Bucks, and the other is included with one of the skins.

When is Messi coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite characters wield weapons while one in a skeleton outfit jumps over a box, throwing a grenade.
GOAL! Image by Epic Games

Messi’s bundle and skins will hit the Fortnite Shop at 6pm CT on Friday, Dec. 13, so make sure you have your V-Bucks financials in place before then.

Countdown to Messi skins in Fortnite Shop

The skin is expected to be decrypted at about 8am CT on Dec. 13.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
