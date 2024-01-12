Family Guy creator says he didn’t know what Fortnite was before Peter Griffin joined the island

Fortnite Chapter Five brought Family Guy’s Peter Griffin to the island. On Jan. 11, the creator of the popular animation, Seth MacFarlane, briefly spoke about this crossover.

MacFarlane, who voices multiple Family Guy characters, including Peter himself, admitted to IGN that he didn’t know what Fortnite was when first approached. He said he “had to have somebody explain to me what the fuck Fortnite is.”

To the Petercopter! Image via Epic Games

In Fortnite, Peter Griffin doesn’t have his regular look. Instead, he’s muscular, similar to what we’ve seen in Family Guy episodes like “He’s Too Sexy for His Fat” in season two. A short Fortnite animation featuring Peter and Meowscles, however, explains how Peter got his super fit body. Seth added that he was told “they didn’t have the budget to create his actual body,” although this is likely connected to the fact that Peter’s normal body wouldn’t fit in the game gameplay-wise.

You can unlock Peter Griffin and his cosmetics, including the Piñata Brian backbling and Petercopter glider from the battle pass. You can also find Peter as a boss in the Snooty Steppes location, south of the island.

Peter’s addition to Fortnite has been a long time coming, with leaks dating back to 2021 showing frames from the show that we can now see on the Clip Show Carry-All backbling. We’ll have to see if more Family Guy characters make their way to the island.