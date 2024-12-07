How to get the Marvel Rivals Rivaled Sailer Glider in Fortnite

Marvel Rivals has finally landed and huge collaborations with other games are taking place to celebrate. Fortnite is one of them and we’ve got all the details on how to get the Rivaled Sailer Glider for free in the title.

Similarly to Fortnite, Marvel Rivals has plenty of customization options to choose from, including costumes that can be earned for free, and eligible players can also add to their Fortnite locker simply by playing the 6-vs-6 shooter.

There are specific steps to complete, however, and the reward is restricted to players on a select platform.

How to get the Rivaled Sailer Glider in Fortnite

Don’t miss out. Image via NetEase

The Rivaled Sailer Glider in Fortnite is a free reward available for a limited time, until Jan. 6 2025, distributed as part of the collaboration with Marvel Rivals. However, the reward is only available if specific requirements are complete.

Players will only received the Rivaled Sailer Glider by playing Marvel Rivals via the Epic Games Store, meaning those that play on Steam, or are on console, are not eligible for the reward. We’ve outlined the full steps below.

Download Marvel Rivals from the Epic Games Store. Play 10 matches in eligible game modes—Quick Match and Conquest are fine, Custom Matches are excluded. Log-in to Fortnite with the same Epic Games account after completing the matches. Check your locker to find the Rivaled Sailer Glider.

While you cannot earn the Rivaled Sailer Glider without playing Marvel Rivals on the Epic Game Store, the reward will be available across all platforms when unlocked. On top of this, the Rivaled Sailer Glider will also be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date.

The Rivaled Sailer Glider is available to earn for free until Jan. 6, 2025 at 07:59 PT/09:59 CT/10:59 ET/15:59 GMT/01:59 AEST (Jan. 7).

