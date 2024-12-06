All Secret Quests Fortnite OG Chapter One season one

Now that the first season of Fortnite OG has arrived, fans of this classic are returning in droves to complete quests and secure victory royales. Interestingly, the developers behind Fortnite OG have included some hidden quests players won’t be able to see in the menu.

If you are curious about what these secret quests are, and how to complete them, here is everything you need to know about the hidden quests in Fortnite OG.

All hidden quests in Fortnite OG Chapter one season one

These secret quests can only be completed in the OG version of Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

There are four secret quests in Chapter One, season one of Fortnite OG. Since each quest gives 10,000 XP, players can earn 40,000 XP in total by completing them all. Below is a list of each quest, followed by detailed explanations on how to complete the objectives:

Hit an opponent with two different shotguns in one second or less.

Ride a rocket from a rocket launcher.

Emote within five seconds of eliminating an opponent.

Ring a doorbell until it breaks.

How to hit an opponent with two different shotguns in Fortnite OG

The shotguns in Fortnite OG are deadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

During the first seasons of Fortnite, equipping two Double Pump shotguns was an incredibly OP strategy that allowed players to shred through enemies. By having these two shotguns in your inventory, players could swap between both without worrying about any delay.

This quest is inspired by the old meta, and requires the player to damage an enemy with two different shotguns in quick succession. Fortnite OG’s loot pool includes the Tactical and Pump shotguns, so pick up these two weapons, place them next to each other in your inventory, and fill your enemies with bullets.

How to ride a rocket from a rocket launcher in Fortnite OG

You’ll have to time your jump at the perfect moment. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This is by far the hardest secret quest to complete because you’ll need quick reaction time and a friend to play with. Rocket riding was first popularized by streamers when the game launched, and involves jumping onto a moving rocket right before it hits you.

We recommend getting into a call with a friend and standing in an open area with some distance between your characters. This will give you ample time to react to the incoming missile and ensures the projectile won’t explode against buildings or trees.

Furthermore, if you compete this quest in a party, you won’t have to worry about taking damage from the explosion because friendly fire will protect you.

How to emote within five seconds of eliminating an opponent in Fortnite OG

Is it toxic if you emote for a quest? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While this behavior is certainly considered toxic, you’ll have to activate an emote right after eliminating a player to complete the quest. To emote, press the B button on mouse and keyboard or the D-Pad on a controller to bring up the emote wheel.

Simply select whichever dance suits your mood, and earn some XP while breaking it down on your opponent’s body. You’ll want to make sure that you activate the emote within five seconds of securing the elimination, but remember that you’re an easy target while dancing.

How to ring a doorbell until it breaks in Fortnite OG

Spam the doorbell until it breaks. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are several houses scattered across the map that feature doorbells. To complete this quest, simply spam the interact button on a doorbell until the device short circuits and breaks, earning you some XP.

To make this quest easier, we recommend landing in a suburban area such as Pleasant Park or Salty Springs, as these POIs feature many houses with doorbells.

