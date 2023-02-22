On behalf of the whole community, where is it already?

Fortnite is the king of collaborations, but one Family Guy-themed connection has eluded players for the last two years. Images from the battle royale’s files were leaked two years ago today showcasing a fight between series main character Peter Griffin and his rival Ernie the chicken, which many believed hinted at the eventual Quahog collab.

Since then, it’s been all quiet for 24 months, until popular dataminer Shiina reinvigorated the memories of Fortnite players on Feb. 22, sharing the original imagery on Twitter.

It has now been exactly 2 years since Fortnite X Family Guy was first leaked because this image was found in the game files.



In the following months, there were more and more hints about the existence of this collaboration, but until now it was never officially announced… 🤐 pic.twitter.com/UKguroq13C — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 21, 2023

Alas, two years on, not a Peter nor Brian in sight—Fortnite has seemingly had bigger crossover fish to fry in the form of other celebrity-filled collaborations.

Since the images leaked, some of the skins we’ve had the pleasure of purchasing include Goat (Goat Simulator), Goku (Dragon Ball), John Cena, and Darth Vader (Star Wars). Since Fortnite remains a free title after so many years, microtransactions have stayed the key ingredient to the game’s revenue stream. In that vein, integrating a well-known animated character like a member from Family Guy could be a match made in heaven.

There’s clearly a desire to win a battle royale dressed as Peter Griffin, and it looks like the collab is still on the cards: in April 2022, a “Family Guy” folder was spotted on a developer’s monitor during a showcase for the State of Unreal.

All this said, there’s still no official announcement, nor a peep from devs that could suggest it’s close at hand. The only thing we can do is wait and hope Epic comes to its senses and finally release the cosmetic soon.

We’ve had a hint once a year since 2021. Maybe in 2023, we’ll get another.