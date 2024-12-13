Fortnite players beg Epic Games to fix an impossible quest

According to frustrated Fortnite players, Epic Games has set a seemingly impossible weekly quest. What should be a relatively easy search task has turned into one of the toughest missions in Fortnite Chapter Six, season one.

You are not alone if you have been searching high and low for the Earth Sprite. Fortnite players have been venting their frustrations on r/FortNiteBR at how hard it is to come across one. Although these tree spirit creatures are meant to be rare, their low spawn rate means many players haven’t even seen one.

Peelverine finally found one! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the Wind and Water Sprites that spawn in great numbers across the map this Fortnite season, only two Earth Sprites will appear in each match. This wouldn’t be such a problem if they always spawned in the same areas, but they have over 20 locations to choose from, and their chosen spot is completely random. This means players have a very slim chance of finding one when searching specifically for them and an even slimmer chance of running across one randomly.

A weekly quest now requires players to find an Earth Sprite and feed it a weapon, and in return, they receive a legendary gun. Funnily enough, some players hadn’t even realized the Earth Sprites existed until this quest appeared.

Hopefully, Epic Games will notice the complaints and increase the spawn rate of these elusive Earth Sprites so more players can get the weekly challenge done. Until then, we suggest leaving it to chance or risk driving yourself mad trying to track down one of the mysterious sprites.

