fortnite character slides towards a chest on a bridge in a forest at night
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fortnite

Fortnite players beg Epic Games to fix an impossible quest

Have you found one of the most elusive and mysterious Sprites in Fortnite?
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Dec 13, 2024 07:24 am

According to frustrated Fortnite players, Epic Games has set a seemingly impossible weekly quest. What should be a relatively easy search task has turned into one of the toughest missions in Fortnite Chapter Six, season one.

You are not alone if you have been searching high and low for the Earth Sprite. Fortnite players have been venting their frustrations on r/FortNiteBR at how hard it is to come across one. Although these tree spirit creatures are meant to be rare, their low spawn rate means many players haven’t even seen one.

A player in the Peelverine skin in Fortnite interacting with an Earth Sprite.
Peelverine finally found one! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the Wind and Water Sprites that spawn in great numbers across the map this Fortnite season, only two Earth Sprites will appear in each match. This wouldn’t be such a problem if they always spawned in the same areas, but they have over 20 locations to choose from, and their chosen spot is completely random. This means players have a very slim chance of finding one when searching specifically for them and an even slimmer chance of running across one randomly.

A weekly quest now requires players to find an Earth Sprite and feed it a weapon, and in return, they receive a legendary gun. Funnily enough, some players hadn’t even realized the Earth Sprites existed until this quest appeared.

Hopefully, Epic Games will notice the complaints and increase the spawn rate of these elusive Earth Sprites so more players can get the weekly challenge done. Until then, we suggest leaving it to chance or risk driving yourself mad trying to track down one of the mysterious sprites.

Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.