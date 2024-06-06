MultiVersus update 1.01 patch notes: Reward system fixes, character nerfs, and more

The first major patch notes for MultiVerses have arrived less than a week after the game’s return, bringing with it many highly requested fixes, nerfs, and buffs. Here’s everything you need to know about the MultiVersus 1.01 patch notes.

Start earning Battle Pass XP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This patch addresses several major complaints from MultiVersus players, including the issue of daily rewards not appearing or being marked complete in Rift mode. With the reward system being fixed, the update has also finally started granting players with their due battle pass experience after every PvP match.

Several console-specific issues have also been resolved, including visual effects not displaying for PS5 users and performance problems on Xbox consoles.

Additionally, the update fixed a problem where keyboard configurations caused phantom inputs in matches and resolved pause input conflicts in Training. Lastly, the patch includes updates to some characters in MultiVersus.

Not Wonder Woman. Image via Player First Games

MultiVersus June 6 patch notes

Character changes

Many major MultiVersus characters have undergone nerfs, including the Iron Giant. This beloved character has been temporarily removed from the roster until his attacks are nerfed or he is permanently banned.

Wonder Woman is another character affected, with her lasso now having a cooldown before it can grab opponents. This change was made due to complaints that lasso spamming was too oppressive, resulting in a significant reduction in her ability.

While many characters were nerfed, Taz the speedrunner received a buff. His Tornado ability now deals more damage, with the final hit on a non-cooldown tornado increased to eight down to seven. Furthermore, one of Stripe’s aerial moves has also been buffed; more downward momentum is maintained when his attack starts up.

General

Lowered Hit Pause on all Hits by 10 percent in 1v1 modes.

Players can now try all Fighters in Training Mode, including Fighters they do not own.

Battlepass XP will now be granted after each PvP Match in addition to Events and Missions.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where players could not complete daily rewards in Rifts Mode.

Fixed an issue that was impacting performance on Xbox Series X|S.

Fixed an issue where beam visual effects were occasionally invisible on PlayStation consoles.

Fixed an issue where certain keyboard configurations would cause phantom inputs in matches.

Fixed an issue with pause input conflicts in Training.

These are some of the major changes in this patch. For a comprehensive breakdown, make sure to check out the official notes on the MultiVersus site.

