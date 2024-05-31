A close-up view of Banana Guard in MultiVersus.
How to unlock characters in MultiVersus

The secret is in the grind.
MultiVersus is a game that lives and dies by its characters and how players can connect with them through gameplay. That is why unlocking those characters is a key element of the game’s core content cycle. 

When Player First Games relaunched MultiVersus on May 28, game director Tony Huynh noted to VGC that characters and the different interactions they have as a result of a player’s actions are “what the magic of our game is in a lot of ways.” As a result, aspects of the game such as the currency system and mechanics like Perks have been reworked to make the fighters and gameplay more accessible than ever.

Here’s how you go about unlocking characters in MultiVersus.

How to unlock every character in MultiVersus

A look at the MultiVersus roster.
You have options.

MultiVersus has two ways to unlock characters—purchase them or complete specific requirements.

The main method of obtaining new characters is through the Fighter Store. Here, you can pay Fighter Currency, Gleamium, or leftover Character Tickets to unlock a fighter permanently for your roster. You can earn Fighter Currency and Gleamium for free in this version of the game too, so you technically don’t need to pay for any microtransactions unless you want to speed up your collecting. 

When a character is first added, such as Jason Vorhees or Banana Guard, Player First Games puts them into different special gameplay elements where you need to unlock them. Jason was featured in the battle pass for Season One and Banana Guard was a login bonus—though both characters should be available to buy independently later.

More details about how new characters will be added to MultiVersus will be shared in the future, but here is a full list of characters in the game right now and how to unlock them. 

CharacterUnlock Method
Agent SmithBeat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free! event
Arya StarkFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
BatmanFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
Banana GuardLogin Bonus
Black AdamFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
Bugs BunnyFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
Finn the HumanFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
GarnetFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
GizmoFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
Harley QuinnFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
Iron GiantFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
Jake the DogFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
Jason VoorheesSeason One Battle Pass
The JokerFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
LeBron JamesFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
Marvin the MartianFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
Morty SmithFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
ReindogFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
Rick SanchezFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
Shaggy RogersFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
Steven UniverseFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
StripeFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
SupermanFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
TazFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
Tom and JerryFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
Velma DinkleyFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
Wonder WomanFighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium
