How to unlock characters in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is a game that lives and dies by its characters and how players can connect with them through gameplay. That is why unlocking those characters is a key element of the game’s core content cycle.

When Player First Games relaunched MultiVersus on May 28, game director Tony Huynh noted to VGC that characters and the different interactions they have as a result of a player’s actions are “what the magic of our game is in a lot of ways.” As a result, aspects of the game such as the currency system and mechanics like Perks have been reworked to make the fighters and gameplay more accessible than ever.

Here’s how you go about unlocking characters in MultiVersus.

How to unlock every character in MultiVersus

Screenshot by Dot Esports

MultiVersus has two ways to unlock characters—purchase them or complete specific requirements.

The main method of obtaining new characters is through the Fighter Store. Here, you can pay Fighter Currency, Gleamium, or leftover Character Tickets to unlock a fighter permanently for your roster. You can earn Fighter Currency and Gleamium for free in this version of the game too, so you technically don’t need to pay for any microtransactions unless you want to speed up your collecting.

When a character is first added, such as Jason Vorhees or Banana Guard, Player First Games puts them into different special gameplay elements where you need to unlock them. Jason was featured in the battle pass for Season One and Banana Guard was a login bonus—though both characters should be available to buy independently later.

More details about how new characters will be added to MultiVersus will be shared in the future, but here is a full list of characters in the game right now and how to unlock them.

Character Unlock Method Agent Smith Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free! event Arya Stark Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Batman Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Banana Guard Login Bonus Black Adam Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Bugs Bunny Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Finn the Human Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Garnet Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Gizmo Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Harley Quinn Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Iron Giant Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Jake the Dog Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Jason Voorhees Season One Battle Pass The Joker Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium LeBron James Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Marvin the Martian Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Morty Smith Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Reindog Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Rick Sanchez Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Shaggy Rogers Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Steven Universe Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Stripe Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Superman Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Taz Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Tom and Jerry Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Velma Dinkley Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium Wonder Woman Fighter Store via Fighter Currency or Gleamium

