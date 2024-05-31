If you want to deck all your favorite MultiVersus characters with the coolest cosmetics, you’re going to have to get your hands on Gleamium.

Unlike other MultiVersus currencies, like Gems, Gleamium is far scarcer and available only in limited quantities, unless you open your wallet. Considering the available skins across the Player First Games release will grow larger with each content update, one may need more Gleamium to collect all the cosmetics in the catalog.

How to get Gleamium fast in MultiVersus for free

There’s a Glemium offering for all needs, but buying them in bulk offers the best bang for your buck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest and cheapest way to get Gleamium in MultiVersus is by redeeming gift codes. This list of MultiVersus codes constantly gets updated with new promo offers that reward players with bonus Gleamium for free.

The downside of this method is codes may not always be available, meaning you’ll need to check the list periodically for new offerings.

The second best way to get Gleamium is via the Battle Pass and Events. These offer Gleamium rewards, and they can add up. Both Battle Passes and Events tend to have limited availability, so if you see a Gleamium reward, you should grind toward it. Overall, you can farm nearly 1,000 Gleamium from Events and Battle Pass.

Considering most MultiVersus skins cost around 2,000 Gleamium, you may need to go through a few events before you can purchase your favorite cosmetics.

How much does Gleamium cost in MultiVersus?

The bigger the bundle gets, the better its value becomes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’d like to avoid grinding for this currency, you can buy Gleamium in MultiVersus for real-life money and instantly get the premium currency into your account. Gleamium bundles in MultiVersus cost:

450 Gleamium — $4.99

1,000 Gleamium — $9,99

2,200 Gleamium — $19.99

6,000 Gleamium — $49.99

