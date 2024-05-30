MultiVersus codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 30, 2024: We checked for new MultiVersus codes.

Recommended Videos

MultiVersus codes are the quickest way to unlock free cosmetics skin and Gleamium. Considering the latter is also a premium currency which you can use to unlock even more skins, MultiVersus promo codes are quite valuable.

When a MultiVersus redeem code becomes available, they stay active for a limited time duration. This means you’ll need to redeem them before they expire to avoid missing out on free MultiVersus Gleamium and skins.

All active and working MultiVersus codes

Can’t say no to freebies. Screenshot via Player First Games

The following MultiVersus codes are currently active and you can redeem them to unlock their respective rewards.

Code Description GM43D7Y7JHHKP8G3EJAO Redeem to unlock a Matrix Code Banana Guard skin, the Thanks! Emote, or 50 Gleamium.

How do you redeem codes and claim rewards in MultiVersus?

The quickest way to redeem MultiVersus codes is by visiting the official rewards page of the game with your Warner Bros. Games account.

We also have a step-by-step guide on how to redeem free reward codes in MultiVersus, which should guide you through the entire process.

Does MultiVersus have Twitch Drops?

Yes, you can get and redeem MultiVersus Twitch Drops. They’re an excellent way to accumulate more free rewards in the game next to reward codes. If you keep up with both, you should accumulate a decent stack of freebies in your account, allowing you to unlock various items.

Expired MultiVersus codes

These codes might be gone, but newer ones will take their place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These MultiVersus codes expired and they no longer work. The game has a consistent flow of new reward codes, though, so make sure to check back here for the latest ones. If an active MultiVersus code isn’t working, we’ll move it to this section.

AEPRJSXNS6DCNJETEEQR : Get the Banana Guard Matrix Code Skin

: Get the Banana Guard Matrix Code Skin CDRSDJFCM9373H8YCB47 : Get a Sticker

: Get a Sticker CEQHEYAYNKT49SJRROKM : Get a Sticker and Gleamium

: Get a Sticker and Gleamium CQ8XKMXYGFYNTCNDMA4Q : Get 50 Gleamium

: Get 50 Gleamium ELG88DBFCLHIND4H5FS9 : Get 50 Gleamium

: Get 50 Gleamium EQPH9ITLYHZ5DJABQAMO : Get 50 Gleamium

: Get 50 Gleamium GM43D7Y7JHHKP8G3EJAO : Get a Sticker and Gleamium

: Get a Sticker and Gleamium HTKFB-F47A6-GTJEF-D5PBC : Get Gleamium

: Get Gleamium I9JJLXGRBOC8ADGZLAPL : Get 50 Gleamium

: Get 50 Gleamium QAM9GGK4TN3Q7TDQJHCF : Get a Sticker and Gleamium

: Get a Sticker and Gleamium TME63JCK4QPM4PGKNLLH : Get a Sticker

: Get a Sticker YRBDNTOLCIQDZMG8ODOX: Get a Sticker and Gleamium

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more