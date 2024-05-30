MultiVersus codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 30, 2024: We checked for new MultiVersus codes.
MultiVersus codes are the quickest way to unlock free cosmetics skin and Gleamium. Considering the latter is also a premium currency which you can use to unlock even more skins, MultiVersus promo codes are quite valuable.
When a MultiVersus redeem code becomes available, they stay active for a limited time duration. This means you’ll need to redeem them before they expire to avoid missing out on free MultiVersus Gleamium and skins.
All active and working MultiVersus codes
The following MultiVersus codes are currently active and you can redeem them to unlock their respective rewards.
|Code
|Description
|GM43D7Y7JHHKP8G3EJAO
|Redeem to unlock a Matrix Code Banana Guard skin, the Thanks! Emote, or 50 Gleamium.
How do you redeem codes and claim rewards in MultiVersus?
The quickest way to redeem MultiVersus codes is by visiting the official rewards page of the game with your Warner Bros. Games account.
We also have a step-by-step guide on how to redeem free reward codes in MultiVersus, which should guide you through the entire process.
Does MultiVersus have Twitch Drops?
Yes, you can get and redeem MultiVersus Twitch Drops. They’re an excellent way to accumulate more free rewards in the game next to reward codes. If you keep up with both, you should accumulate a decent stack of freebies in your account, allowing you to unlock various items.
Expired MultiVersus codes
These MultiVersus codes expired and they no longer work. The game has a consistent flow of new reward codes, though, so make sure to check back here for the latest ones. If an active MultiVersus code isn’t working, we’ll move it to this section.
- AEPRJSXNS6DCNJETEEQR: Get the Banana Guard Matrix Code Skin
- CDRSDJFCM9373H8YCB47: Get a Sticker
- CEQHEYAYNKT49SJRROKM: Get a Sticker and Gleamium
- CQ8XKMXYGFYNTCNDMA4Q: Get 50 Gleamium
- ELG88DBFCLHIND4H5FS9: Get 50 Gleamium
- EQPH9ITLYHZ5DJABQAMO: Get 50 Gleamium
- GM43D7Y7JHHKP8G3EJAO: Get a Sticker and Gleamium
- HTKFB-F47A6-GTJEF-D5PBC: Get Gleamium
- I9JJLXGRBOC8ADGZLAPL: Get 50 Gleamium
- QAM9GGK4TN3Q7TDQJHCF: Get a Sticker and Gleamium
- TME63JCK4QPM4PGKNLLH: Get a Sticker
- YRBDNTOLCIQDZMG8ODOX: Get a Sticker and Gleamium