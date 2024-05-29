How to redeem free reward codes in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is online once more, bringing refreshed gameplay and content in a free-to-play package, and to celebrate, the developers have included an all-new way to claim free rewards using promo codes.

At launch, Player First Games confirmed MultiVersus Redeem Codes would be a fresh promotion that lets the devs give away variant skins, stickers, and even Gleamium for free. This is different to the MultiVersus’ Twitch Drop campaign, though it does include exclusive rewards if you manage to redeem a code—and here’s how.

MultiVersus Redeem Codes: How to claim rewards

What goods are you trying to get? Image via Player First Games

MultiVersus Redeem Codes work as limited-time promos you can enter to claim a selection of rewards the developers push live. The lineup rotates as codes become invalid, meaning you need to act fast if you want to claim your rewards.

Here is a guide to claiming your MultiVersus Redeem Codes before they expire:

Create or log in to a free Warner Bros. Games account and connect it to your gaming platform of choice.

Enter an active MultiVersus Redeem Code on the website.

on the website. After claiming the code, and getting confirmation it was valid, you can log into the game and should have access to your rewards.

At launch, MultiVersus is running a campaign where codes can grant you one of the following items at random when entered: 50 Gleamium, Matrix Code Banana Guard Variant, Hi Five! Rare Sticker. Each of these is only redeemable once per player and these specific codes are only valid for five minutes at a time.

