All MultiVersus currency and how to get it, explained

Get ready for the grind.
Published: May 27, 2024 02:13 pm

MultiVersus is back, and with it comes plenty of new and returning content that you’ll need to unlock while you battle it out across crossovers. And, to match this refreshed release, Player First Games has reworked the game’s currency

Unlike the original MultiVersus beta, you won’t just be relying on Gleamium premium currency or Character Tickets to unlock characters, items, and more. Instead, the full version of the game has four unique currencies that are all used for specific things—and can be earned while playing the game. That’s right, no need for microtransactions this time, though you should still pay attention to what each MultiVersus currency does and how to unlock them

MultiVersus in-game currency guide: All types, uses, and how to unlock

With the MultiVersus relaunch on May 28, four types of currency are available in the game—Perk, Fighter, Prestige, and Gleamium. Each of these currencies has unique uses and can be unlocked while playing the game, though the methods are limited. 

Here is a full overview of each MultiVersus currency, what it is used for, and how you can get more of it. 

CurrencyUsesHow to get
PerkUnlocks Character Perks.Rift Mode, Battle Pass tiers, Account Mastery, and Character Mastery.
FighterOne method to unlock characters.Rift Mode, Battle Pass tiers, Account Mastery, and Character Mastery.
PrestigeUnlocks exclusive cosmetics through a special shop.Earned by acquiring other cosmetics. 
GleamiumPremium currency that can be used to unlock basically everything in the game.Events, Battle Pass, or direct microtransaction purchases.
