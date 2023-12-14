Asura codes (December 2023)

PvP fighting RPGs are my favorite Roblox experiences. I especially love Asura as it allows me not only to enjoy action-packed fights but also to explore the interesting town as I look for places to train, eat, and work.

Having noob protection was very helpful as I was safe from enemies while figuring out the game, but once that wore off, I had to redeem Asura codes to survive! These codes provided Clan Rerolls as well as Style and Skill Resets, so I was able to test several builds and make my character strong enough to win every fight. Roblox has many other exciting fighting experiences. Check out our Rampant codes article and get free Gems to upgrade your equipment.

All Asura codes list

Asura codes (Working)

!redeem sorryfordelays —Redeem for 2 Clan Rerolls (New)

—Redeem for 2 Clan Rerolls !redeem resetstyle3 —Redeem for 1 Style Reset

—Redeem for 1 Style Reset !redeem resetskills3—Redeem for 1 Skill Reset

Asura codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Asura

Follow the instructions below to redeem Asura codes.

Click here to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Asura on Roblox. Click the chat button in the top-left corner of your screen. Type in your code in the chat box. Press Enter on your keyboard to get the reward.

How can you get more Asura codes?

The easiest way to find all Asura codes in one place is by pressing CTRL+D on your keyboard to bookmark this article and then visiting it from time to time to check for updates. If you want to find other information regarding the game or prefer doing your own research, join the official Asura Discord server.

Why are my Asura codes not working?

Players typically have issues redeeming Asura codes because of the wrong spelling. Double-check if you have made a typo, used the wrong case, left an extra space, or forgot to enter !redeem before the code. Copying the codes from the list above and pasting them into the chat box is the best way to ensure your codes are entered as they appear.

If your codes still don’t work, they might have expired. This happens to all codes sooner or later, so redeem them while they’re still active. We go above and beyond to ensure our lists are up-to-date, but some codes might become invalid before we check them. If you find such codes, let us know, and we will stay on top of it.

Other ways to get free rewards in Asura

Redeeming Asura codes isn’t the only way to get freebies. You can also earn various items and Stat Boosts by completing daily quests (found on the left side of your screen). Another option is to join the game’s Discord server (linked above) and participate in events and giveaways.

What is Asura?

Asura is a fighting Roblox experience inspired by the Kengan Ashura franchise. Your main goal in the game is to become the strongest fighter and defeat all the other players in action-packed skirmishes. To achieve this, you need to train your muscles at gyms, purchase nutritious meals, and master various martial arts techniques. While you’re busy improving your stats, you’ll also get to explore the vibrant city and join a gang or get a job to earn money.

By exploring the Codes section here on Dot Esports, you will find codes for many other famous Roblox titles, so make sure you claim the freebies before the codes expire!