Rampant codes (November 2023)

Are you ready for the ultimate competition? Redeem Rampant codes for better odds in the arena!

Only a few Roblox games are as satisfying as charging through the battlefield and brandishing a giant axe in Rampant! With a dazzling arsenal and smooth gameplay, this experience promises thrilling combat to satisfy even the pickiest players. Are you ready to conquer the arena?

In nerve-racking battles, your weapon is often your best and only friend. Sturdy equipment will get you far if you can afford to unlock it. Instead of brawling for pocket change, you can simply redeem Rampant codes and claim Gems that will cover all your needs. If you’re in the mood for more challenging battles, visit our Peroxide codes article and enter the battlefield with a head start.

All Rampant codes list

Rampant codes (Working)

RAMPANTFRONTPAGE—Redeem for 200 Gems

Rampant codes (Expired)

PLAYRAMPANT1V1

HUGEUPDATE1

JUSTRELEASED

How to redeem codes in Rampant

To redeem codes in Rampant, follow the instructions below:

Click the Codes button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Rampant in Roblox. Complete the tutorial to gain access to the main menu. Click the Codes button in the upper right corner of the screen. Insert your working code into the Enter Code Here text box. Press the Redeem button to claim your prize.

How can you get more Rampant codes?

The latest Rampant codes are scattered all over social media. You can find them if you join the Alpha Engine Discord community, follow the official X account (@AlphaEngineRBX), or subscribe to the YouTube channel (@jackfruitfruit). If combing through social media isn’t your forte, you can skip this process by bookmarking our article. We check for new codes daily, so visit often to ensure you won’t miss anything.

Why are my Rampant codes not working?

If you’re entering your Rampant codes manually, it’s easy for a typo to slip in. Always double-check if you spelled everything correctly, including the proper capitalization. It’s also possible that your code has expired if the developers didn’t specify when that will happen. In such cases, contact us so we can investigate the issue and keep our lists up-to-date!

Other ways to get free rewards in Rampant

The premise of Rampant is straightforward: trash opponents to heap up the rewards. Winning matches alone will bring bountiful prizes, but with so many enticing weapons to buy, we understand if you need more.

Completing the achievements is another excellent way to pile up on Gold and Gems. You can access them by clicking the trophy icon in the upper right corner. And remember to pick up daily login rewards for some sweet Boosts and extra currency!

What is Rampant?

Rampant is a straightforward PvP fighting Roblox game. The main draw is an extensive number of weapons you can pick from. The game offers Casual and Ranked one-on-one battles, as well as a training mode where you can practice your skills on bots. Hone your fighting prowess and become the ruler of the arena!

Check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section to grab more freebies for all your favorite games!