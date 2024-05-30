How to get Gems in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is full of equipment, currencies, and boosts, making keeping track difficult, so you may want to know how you get Gems. Fortunately for you, we have the answer.

Recommended Videos

Gems in MultiVersus are a crucial component to Rifts, the PvE game mode, providing buffs to your characters and significant advantages—ranging from simple defensive boosts to the ability to dodge attacks automatically.

These are extremely important when it comes to completing Rifts on higher difficulties, so it’s wise to build a good bank of Gems you can call upon—and you can see everything you need to know about unlocking gems below.

How to earn Gems in MultiVersus

Get that loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gems are unlocked in a variety of ways in MultiVersus, as they are available as Rewards for winning Rift Nodes, completing Daily Rewards, advancing through the Battle Pass, or completing Daily Missions.

New Gem rewards are available every day in Rifts from the Daily Rewards, which makes it worthwhile to keep tabs on the game mode for the latest updates, and Rifts are generally the best way to earn Gems.

You may, however, be faced with a warning before entering a Rift Node stating that there is a “mismatch” on the Gems you have equipped, as there are different Attunements—for example, Chaos and Digital.

Gems with the Chaos Attunement don’t match the requirements in a Digital Rift, so you’ll need to mix things up depending on where you are competing. Eventually, you will have a large catalog of Gems and can level them up by earning duplicates.

If you desperately need new Gems or want to level up the ones you have already collected, you can purchase additional Gems in the Store with Gleamium.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more