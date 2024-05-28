Superman fighting Shaggy in Multiversus
MultiVersus price: How much does it cost to play?

Do you need to pay to start brawling in MultiVersus?
Published: May 28, 2024 07:05 am

With the Warner Bros platform-fighting game MultiVersus releasing once again with its relaunch, prospective players are likely wondering how much the game is going to cost. 

We’ll explain how much MultiVersus costs so you can prepare yourself to jump into the fray once again when the relaunch begins. 

How much does MultiVersus cost to play?

Multiversus roster.
You don’t have to pay a penny to play MultiVersus. Image via Player First Games

MultiVersus is a free-to-play game, so you don’t have to pay anything to jump straight into the fight. Like most free-to-play games, there are plenty of in-game purchases in MultiVersus, but they’re all completely optional. 

The in-game currency you’ll use if you do choose to purchase items is Gleamium. You can earn Gleamium, but you can also buy it for real money. According to the official MultiVersus website, you can eventually earn all characters through gameplay, but if you want to play them as soon as possible, you can purchase them early with Gleamium. As well as unlocking characters, you can also use Gleamium for various cosmetics and character skins.

Another paid feature in MultiVersus is the premium Battle Pass. There’s a free option, but the paid option lets you unlock more items as you play. These unlockable items include character skins and fun items you can use to customize your profile.

As mentioned, all purchases are optional in MultiVersus, so you can start playing and eventually unlock all the fighters without having to pay any money. It will take longer, but it’s possible. 

Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.