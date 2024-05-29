How to get Fighter Currency fast in MultiVersus

It can be tricky to track all the different types of currency available in MultiVersus, but one of the most important is Fighter Currency—so we’ve put together a guide on how to earn more quickly.

Fighter Currency in MultiVersus unlocks additional characters from the Fighter Store without having to splash out your hard-earned cash. But, as it is an alternative to the premium currency that can fast-track your unlocks, it can be time-consuming to grind it.

We’ve worked out some tips on bolstering your wallet of Fighter Currency, which you can use to earn Fighter Currency quickly.

How to earn Fighter Currency quickly in MultiVersus

Hit level five. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to earn Fighter Currency in MultiVersus is by progressing through the battle pass and completing Missions. Several missions provide Fighter Currency as a direct reward, while several Tiers on the battle pass give out the currency.

Playing as different characters in MultiVersus is another good way to earn Fighter Currency, as you get 100 Fighter Currency when you reach level five in Fighter Mastery with a character, with 200 awarded at level 10 and 300 awarded at level 14.

Additionally, Fighter Currency is often provided as a reward for increasing your player tier level, which can be tracked in the Career tab on the main menu, though this method can take longer.

If you focus on completing Missions and playing as a variety of characters, you should have enough Fighter Currency collected to unlock additional characters in the Fighter Store. This then opens the door to more Fighter Mastery rewards.

