How to level up Fighter Mastery fast in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is back with a vengeance in its long-awaited full release. Increasing your Fighter Mastery gives you the chance to flaunt your skills and earn rewards, and we’ve got some tips to help you do it quickly.

Fighter Mastery in MultiVersus is tied to each character. Tthere are 15 standard levels of rewards to earn that are shown on the Fighter screen, before you advance to unlimited level to earn Perk Currency.

If you’re determined to surge through Fighter Mastery as quickly as possible, check out our guide below for some crucial tips.

MultiVersus: How to level up Fighter Mastery quickly

Play matches, earn rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Increasing your Fighter Mastery with a character in MultiVersus is a simple ask, as you only need to play games with the character you want to earn rewards with to increase your Fighter Mastery.

The quickest way to earn Fighter Mastery quickly is to play through the Rifts PvE mode, where you can complete matches in just a few minutes. In most scenarios, you only need to secure two Ringouts to win, and the easiest difficulty is very quick to complete.

Also, you won’t have to wait for matchmaking in Rifts, as you will battle against AI opponents, and you can usually complete a couple of fights in the same time it would take to complete a single PvP battle.

Completing Rifts also helps to advance your Battle Pass and account level, as well as earning you a variety of rewards. Even if you’ve completed a specific node, daily bonuses are a reason to replay through specific fight.

While you do all this, your Fighter Mastery will increase in the background, earning you valuable Perk Currency to upgrade your Perks, Fighter Currency to unlock characters, and even Gleamium to purchase additional skins.

