How to claim Fighter and Player Mastery rewards in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is back with a bang, and the full release brings a host of rewards you can earn in various ways, including via Fighter Mastery and Player Mastery. However, redeeming them can be confusing due to the lack of consistency.

Rewards in MultiVersus can be claimed in different ways, with some able to be redeemed immediately at the end of the match, while others will require you to navigate through the main menu.

Player Mastery rewards and Fighter Mastery rewards are claimed in different ways from each other, and we’ve explained it all below.

How to claim Fighter Mastery rewards in MultiVersus

Fighter rewards in MultiVersus are earned by playing with each character, providing several cosmetic rewards to customize your account. When available to redeem, a red exclamation point will show next to the “Fighters” tab on the main menu.

To redeem the rewards, follow these steps:

Navigate to the Fighters tab.

Find the character with a red exclamation point and click on them.

Scroll down to the Fighter Mastery section.

Hover over the reward that is available to claim and hit select.

How to claim Player Mastery rewards in MultiVersus

Player Mastery rewards in MultiVersus are earned by playing any game mode, with any character, with rewards distributed when you increase your Tier level. But unlike other rewards, it seems these don’t have to be claimed.

At the end of a fight in MultiVersus, the right-hand side of the screen will tell you how far away you are from hitting the next Tier in your account, and when you advance a tier, the reward is automatically claimed.

For example, I increased my Tier to level four and earned Fighter currency, which was immediately added to my account.

If you’re unsure whether you are due to receive a Player Mastery reward, you can always check your Tier level by navigating to the Career tab on the main menu and looking beneath your in-game name at the Tier level.

