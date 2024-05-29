MultiVersus Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free! All event dates, skins, and rewards

Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free, the current event in MultiVersus represents a major blend of the Matrix and the DC universe. This collaboration signifies the Matrix’s bold attempt to control the powerful figures of DC’s world.
Amid this conflict, you can collect some exciting rewards that enhance your character’s looks with Matrix-inspired skins and in-game currency by defeating final bosses in the Rifts available. Here’s everything you need to know about the Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free event happening right now in MultiVersus.
MultiVersus Agent Smith Rift event dates
Starting from 27 May 27 and running until 30 July, the Agent Smith Rift event is currently underway. To advance through this event, you must complete Rifts by defeating the final boss every week. Each victory over a Rift boss signifies the completion of one level within the event. As there are a total of 30 levels in the Agent Smith event, we’ve compiled a detailed list of rewards below for your ease.
All exclusive skins and rewards in the MultiVersus Agent Smith Rift event
Here are all the rewards for the Agent Smith Rift event in MultiVersus:
|Edition Number
|Level
|Reward
|01
|01
|Boss Defeated (badge)
|02
|02
|600 Perk Currency
|03
|03
|600 Perk Currency
|04
|04
|800 Perk Currency
|05
|05
|Epic Profile Banner
|06
|06
|Bosses defeated (badge)
|07
|07
|150 Fighter Currency
|08
|08
|150 Fighter Currency
|09
|09
|200 Fighter Currency
|
|10
|10
|In Their Sights (profile icon)
|11
|11
|Bosses defeated (badge)
|12
|12
|1000 Perk Currency
|13
|13
|2000 Perk Currency
|14
|14
|2200 Perk Currency
|15
|15
|Decompiled (Ring out)
|16
|16
|200 Fighter Currency
|17
|17
|200 Fighter Currency
|18
|18
|300 Fighter Currency
|19
|19
|300 Fighter Currency
|
|20
|20
|Agent Smith (variant)
|21
|21
|300 Fighter Currency
|22
|22
|Matrix Code Superman (skin)
|23
|23
|300 Fighter Currency
|24
|24
|Matrix Code Bugs Bunny (skin)
|25
|25
|400 Fighter Currency
|26
|26
|Matrix Code Jake (skin)
|27
|27
|500 Fighter Currency
|28
|28
|Matrix Code Wonder Woman (skin)
|29
|29
|250 Gleamium Currency
|30
|30
|Matrix Code Agent Smith (skin)