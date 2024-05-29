Agent Smith from the Matrix
Image via WB Games
Category:
FGC

MultiVersus Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free! All event dates, skins, and rewards

Mister Anderson.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: May 29, 2024 12:23 pm

Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free, the current event in MultiVersus represents a major blend of the Matrix and the DC universe. This collaboration signifies the Matrix’s bold attempt to control the powerful figures of DC’s world.

Recommended Videos

Amid this conflict, you can collect some exciting rewards that enhance your character’s looks with Matrix-inspired skins and in-game currency by defeating final bosses in the Rifts available. Here’s everything you need to know about the Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free event happening right now in MultiVersus.

MultiVersus Agent Smith Rift event dates

Agent Smith event MultiVersus
A long road ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting from 27 May 27 and running until 30 July, the Agent Smith Rift event is currently underway. To advance through this event, you must complete Rifts by defeating the final boss every week. Each victory over a Rift boss signifies the completion of one level within the event. As there are a total of 30 levels in the Agent Smith event, we’ve compiled a detailed list of rewards below for your ease.

All exclusive skins and rewards in the MultiVersus Agent Smith Rift event

Here are all the rewards for the Agent Smith Rift event in MultiVersus:

Edition NumberLevelReward
0101Boss Defeated (badge)
0202600 Perk Currency
0303600 Perk Currency
0404800 Perk Currency
0505Epic Profile Banner
0606Bosses defeated (badge)
0707150 Fighter Currency
0808150 Fighter Currency
0909200 Fighter Currency
1010In Their Sights (profile icon)
1111Bosses defeated (badge)
12121000 Perk Currency
13132000 Perk Currency
14142200 Perk Currency
1515Decompiled (Ring out)
1616200 Fighter Currency
1717200 Fighter Currency
1818300 Fighter Currency
1919300 Fighter Currency
2020Agent Smith (variant)
2121300 Fighter Currency
2222Matrix Code Superman (skin)
2323300 Fighter Currency
2424Matrix Code Bugs Bunny (skin)
2525400 Fighter Currency
2626Matrix Code Jake (skin)
2727500 Fighter Currency
2828Matrix Code Wonder Woman (skin)
2929250 Gleamium Currency
3030Matrix Code Agent Smith (skin)
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All MultiVersus The Joker’s Ruse missions, listed
Joker holding up a custom Batman logo in MultiVersus.
Category: FGC
FGC
All MultiVersus The Joker’s Ruse missions, listed
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 29, 2024
Read Article How to get the Superman Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus
Superman smiling in MultiVersus.
Category: FGC
FGC
How to get the Superman Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 29, 2024
Read Article How to dodge in MultiVersus
A MultiVersus screenshot that shows Wonder Woman using an air-dodge.
Category: FGC
FGC
How to dodge in MultiVersus
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All MultiVersus The Joker’s Ruse missions, listed
Joker holding up a custom Batman logo in MultiVersus.
Category: FGC
FGC
All MultiVersus The Joker’s Ruse missions, listed
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 29, 2024
Read Article How to get the Superman Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus
Superman smiling in MultiVersus.
Category: FGC
FGC
How to get the Superman Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 29, 2024
Read Article How to dodge in MultiVersus
A MultiVersus screenshot that shows Wonder Woman using an air-dodge.
Category: FGC
FGC
How to dodge in MultiVersus
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch May 29, 2024
Author
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.