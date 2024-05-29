MultiVersus Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free! All event dates, skins, and rewards

Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free, the current event in MultiVersus represents a major blend of the Matrix and the DC universe. This collaboration signifies the Matrix’s bold attempt to control the powerful figures of DC’s world.

Amid this conflict, you can collect some exciting rewards that enhance your character’s looks with Matrix-inspired skins and in-game currency by defeating final bosses in the Rifts available. Here’s everything you need to know about the Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free event happening right now in MultiVersus.

MultiVersus Agent Smith Rift event dates

A long road ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting from 27 May 27 and running until 30 July, the Agent Smith Rift event is currently underway. To advance through this event, you must complete Rifts by defeating the final boss every week. Each victory over a Rift boss signifies the completion of one level within the event. As there are a total of 30 levels in the Agent Smith event, we’ve compiled a detailed list of rewards below for your ease.

All exclusive skins and rewards in the MultiVersus Agent Smith Rift event

Here are all the rewards for the Agent Smith Rift event in MultiVersus:

Edition Number Level Reward 01 01 Boss Defeated (badge) 02 02 600 Perk Currency 03 03 600 Perk Currency 04 04 800 Perk Currency 05 05 Epic Profile Banner 06 06 Bosses defeated (badge) 07 07 150 Fighter Currency 08 08 150 Fighter Currency 09 09 200 Fighter Currency 10 10 In Their Sights (profile icon) 11 11 Bosses defeated (badge) 12 12 1000 Perk Currency 13 13 2000 Perk Currency 14 14 2200 Perk Currency 15 15 Decompiled (Ring out) 16 16 200 Fighter Currency 17 17 200 Fighter Currency 18 18 300 Fighter Currency 19 19 300 Fighter Currency 20 20 Agent Smith (variant) 21 21 300 Fighter Currency 22 22 Matrix Code Superman (skin) 23 23 300 Fighter Currency 24 24 Matrix Code Bugs Bunny (skin) 25 25 400 Fighter Currency 26 26 Matrix Code Jake (skin) 27 27 500 Fighter Currency 28 28 Matrix Code Wonder Woman (skin) 29 29 250 Gleamium Currency 30 30 Matrix Code Agent Smith (skin)

