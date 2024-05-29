Superman smiling in MultiVersus.
Screenshot via Player First Games
How to get the Superman Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus

Mister Anderson can't save you, Superman.
Mohid Shahid
Published: May 29, 2024 12:27 pm

In the sprawling expanse of MultiVersus, the Matrix has seized control of the DC universe, cloaking its iconic characters in the enigmatic embrace of Matrix Code skin, including the indomitable Superman. If you’re seeking a Matrix-inspired skin for the Man of Steel that comes at no cost, your search ends here.

Here’s how you can get the Superman Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus.

How to get the Superman Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus

Superman Matrix Code skin MultiVersus
Man of Steel gets digitized. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To acquire the Superman Matrix Code skin in Multiversus, you need to reach level 22 in the Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free event. The event began on May 27 and it is set to end on July 30.

To progress through the event and acquire the Superman Matrix Code skin, you need to defeat the final bosses in the Rifts. Currently, there are two Rifts available for playing: Multiversal Mayhem, where you must help Batman take down the Joker, and Rift Detectives to solve the mystery by helping Velma.

Participate in the event and take down the final bosses to progress through the Rifts and unlock various Matrix-inspired skins for some of the coolest characters in the game, including Superman.

All MultiVersus The Joker's Ruse missions, listed
Joker holding up a custom Batman logo in MultiVersus.
FGC
FGC
All MultiVersus The Joker's Ruse missions, listed
Antonia Haynes May 29, 2024
MultiVersus Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free! All event dates, skins, and rewards
Agent Smith from the Matrix
FGC
FGC
MultiVersus Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free! All event dates, skins, and rewards
Mohid Shahid May 29, 2024
How to dodge in MultiVersus
A MultiVersus screenshot that shows Wonder Woman using an air-dodge.
FGC
FGC
How to dodge in MultiVersus
Pierce Bunch May 29, 2024
