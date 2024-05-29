In the sprawling expanse of MultiVersus, the Matrix has seized control of the DC universe, cloaking its iconic characters in the enigmatic embrace of Matrix Code skin, including the indomitable Superman. If you’re seeking a Matrix-inspired skin for the Man of Steel that comes at no cost, your search ends here.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how you can get the Superman Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus.

How to get the Superman Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus

Man of Steel gets digitized. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To acquire the Superman Matrix Code skin in Multiversus, you need to reach level 22 in the Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free event. The event began on May 27 and it is set to end on July 30.

To progress through the event and acquire the Superman Matrix Code skin, you need to defeat the final bosses in the Rifts. Currently, there are two Rifts available for playing: Multiversal Mayhem, where you must help Batman take down the Joker, and Rift Detectives to solve the mystery by helping Velma.

Participate in the event and take down the final bosses to progress through the Rifts and unlock various Matrix-inspired skins for some of the coolest characters in the game, including Superman.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more