Joker posing near a fireplace in MultiVersus.
Image via Player First Games
Category:
FGC

How to unlock the Joker in MultiVersus

Who wouldn't want to cause some mayhem?
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: May 28, 2024 09:10 am

What would Batman be without his greatest villain? Well, MultiVersus isn’t looking to answer that question since you can unlock and play as the Joker. 

Recommended Videos

Joker was one of several characters added during MultiVersusrelaunch on May 28, and he isn’t locked behind any fancy events or modes—unlike Agent Smith’s first appearance. The Clown Prince of Crime is a tricky fighter who uses toys and pranks to secure victory. Unlocking Joker in MultiVersus is a bit of a joke too.

MultiVersus: How to get and play as Joker

Joker in the Fighter Store in MultiVersus.
Crime waits for no MultiVersus player. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Joker is available as soon as you open up MultiVersus via the game’s Fighter Store. This is where you can spend in-game currency to purchase unlockable characters at any point while playing the game. 

Most characters in the Fighter Store cost the same amount to purchase. For Joker, that means you can either pay 3,000 Fighter Currency or 1,000 Gleamium—both of which can be earned by playing, though the latter is also a microtransaction. If you played the MultiVersus beta, you could still have a few Character TIckets leftover too, which can also be used to unlock fighters in the full version.

Once you unlock Joker, you will have full access to him from your Fighters tab and can use him in any Rift, PvP, or other battles you want. You can also start grinding up his Fighter Mastery levels for additional goodies. Just don’t expect to get Variant Skins like The Batman Who Laughs easily.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is MultiVersus on PS4 or PS5?
Batman holding Shaggy in MultiVersus
Category: FGC
FGC
Is MultiVersus on PS4 or PS5?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 28, 2024
Read Article How to play PvP in MultiVersus
Batman holding Shaggy in MultiVersus
Category: FGC
FGC
How to play PvP in MultiVersus
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 28, 2024
Read Article How to ‘bring another player with you into battle’ in MultiVersus
Joker posing near a fireplace in MultiVersus.
Category: FGC
FGC
How to ‘bring another player with you into battle’ in MultiVersus
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is MultiVersus on PS4 or PS5?
Batman holding Shaggy in MultiVersus
Category: FGC
FGC
Is MultiVersus on PS4 or PS5?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 28, 2024
Read Article How to play PvP in MultiVersus
Batman holding Shaggy in MultiVersus
Category: FGC
FGC
How to play PvP in MultiVersus
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 28, 2024
Read Article How to ‘bring another player with you into battle’ in MultiVersus
Joker posing near a fireplace in MultiVersus.
Category: FGC
FGC
How to ‘bring another player with you into battle’ in MultiVersus
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 28, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.