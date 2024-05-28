How to unlock Agent Smith from The Matrix in MultiVersus

While MultiVersus already frontloaded its relaunch with new characters, it looks like Player First Games snuck in one sneaky addition to the day one lineup—Agent Smith. But you won’t just have access to the Matrix antagonist right away.

Recommended Videos

Initially, it looked like Agent Smith was going to be added post-launch as the first DLC fighter for the new version of MultiVersus. In reality, you can unlock him without spending a single piece of in-game currency thanks to a special event. If you want to get Agent Smith several weeks early, however, you have to master MultiVersus’ Rifts.

MultiVersus: How to unlock Agent Smith

To unlock Agent Smith a full two weeks early in MultiVersus, you need to clear multiple Rifts—specifically the bosses in each instance.

Rifts is MultiVersus’ new PvE mode that incorporates challenges, mini-games, and boss battles into a board game-like structure. You can play alone or with friends and, as you progress, you earn rewards like in-game currency to unlock more characters and cosmetics.

You better get grinding if you want to have early access. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Agent Smith is part of the “Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free!” event, which tasks you with clearing multiple bosses in order to unlock the newest MultiVersus character early. Bosses are typically the final challenge you face in a Rift, which means you need to clear more than a handful of bosses.

You won’t just get Agent Smith early and for free, however. As you grind the event, you unlock Perk and Fighter Currency, along with an exclusive Agent Smith Variant skin that isn’t available anywhere else. There are other Matrix-style variants to unlock in the event, too.

Once the event ends on July 30, Agent Smith should be added to the Character Shop and be obtainable via normal means. He may also be added after the two-week early unlock period expires, though there are no notes about this on the event. We also still don’t know if Neo will make an appearance, either.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more