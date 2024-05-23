Is Neo from the Matrix in MultiVersus?

Agent Smith was a surprise inclusion in the MultiVersus roster when he was revealed at the start of May 2024. His inclusion was great news for The Matrix fans, many of whom are hoping Neo will also make an appearance in the future.

Recommended Videos

It would make a lot of sense. Neo is the series’ main character, and it would be strange to have Agent Smith represent The Matrix saga over its main heroes, like Neo or even Morpheus.

Still, at the time of writing, there’s no word on Neo or the many other rumored characters joining the roster anytime soon, so will he ever make an appearance?

Will Neo from the Matrix be added to MultiVersus?

Mr Anderson… are you there? Image via WB Games

There’s no official confirmation of Neo joining the MultiVersus roster, with The Matrix’s Agent Smith being the only character from the series currently announced.

That’s not to say that Neo won’t appear in MultiVersus in the future. Neo was part of a huge datamine during the game’s beta launch in 2023, but his moveset or certain parts of his kit could have been used to make Agent Smith instead.

Warner Bros. owns a ton of intellectual properties it could easily throw into MultiVersus, so even if Neo was being considered, it’s entirely possible a character like Harry Potter, Samurai Jack, the Powerpuff Girls, or even Godzilla might join the roster first.

So, don’t get your hopes up. If Neo comes to MultiVersus, it might not be for a while, if ever.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more