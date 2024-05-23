The roster for MultiVersus stood together.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
FGC

Is Neo from the Matrix in MultiVersus?

Hard pill to swallow.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: May 23, 2024 08:00 am

Agent Smith was a surprise inclusion in the MultiVersus roster when he was revealed at the start of May 2024. His inclusion was great news for The Matrix fans, many of whom are hoping Neo will also make an appearance in the future.

Recommended Videos

It would make a lot of sense. Neo is the series’ main character, and it would be strange to have Agent Smith represent The Matrix saga over its main heroes, like Neo or even Morpheus.

Still, at the time of writing, there’s no word on Neo or the many other rumored characters joining the roster anytime soon, so will he ever make an appearance?

Will Neo from the Matrix be added to MultiVersus?

agent msith multiversus trailer
Mr Anderson… are you there? Image via WB Games

There’s no official confirmation of Neo joining the MultiVersus roster, with The Matrix’s Agent Smith being the only character from the series currently announced.

That’s not to say that Neo won’t appear in MultiVersus in the future. Neo was part of a huge datamine during the game’s beta launch in 2023, but his moveset or certain parts of his kit could have been used to make Agent Smith instead.

Warner Bros. owns a ton of intellectual properties it could easily throw into MultiVersus, so even if Neo was being considered, it’s entirely possible a character like Harry Potter, Samurai Jack, the Powerpuff Girls, or even Godzilla might join the roster first.

So, don’t get your hopes up. If Neo comes to MultiVersus, it might not be for a while, if ever.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When does Agent Smith from the Matrix release in MultiVersus?
agent msith multiversus trailer
Category: FGC
FGC
When does Agent Smith from the Matrix release in MultiVersus?
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 23, 2024
Read Article Street Fighter 6 May 2024 Akuma patch notes: All buffs, nerfs, and new features
Akuma beating down Ryu.
Category: FGC
FGC
Street Fighter 6 May 2024 Akuma patch notes: All buffs, nerfs, and new features
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 22, 2024
Read Article Street Fighter 6 gets new boss raid mode, massive update as Akuma enters the battle
Players firing Hadokens at Giant Akuma.
Category: FGC
FGC
Street Fighter 6 gets new boss raid mode, massive update as Akuma enters the battle
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When does Agent Smith from the Matrix release in MultiVersus?
agent msith multiversus trailer
Category: FGC
FGC
When does Agent Smith from the Matrix release in MultiVersus?
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 23, 2024
Read Article Street Fighter 6 May 2024 Akuma patch notes: All buffs, nerfs, and new features
Akuma beating down Ryu.
Category: FGC
FGC
Street Fighter 6 May 2024 Akuma patch notes: All buffs, nerfs, and new features
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 22, 2024
Read Article Street Fighter 6 gets new boss raid mode, massive update as Akuma enters the battle
Players firing Hadokens at Giant Akuma.
Category: FGC
FGC
Street Fighter 6 gets new boss raid mode, massive update as Akuma enters the battle
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 22, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.