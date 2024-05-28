How to find and battle bosses in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is making waves after releasing in full and the new PvE mode has plenty of challenges to complete—and beating bosses is required if you want to unlock early access to one of the newest characters.

Agent Smith is one of the new additions to MultiVersus for the full release. But to unlock the villain from The Matrix, you need to defeat bosses in Rifts and progress through the Event pass—so where exactly are these bosses?

We’ve got the answer and all the details you need to know below.

How to find Rift bosses in MultiVersus

Follow the path. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rift bosses in MultiVersus are unique to the PvE game mode and can be found on the final level of Rifts. However, they cannot be battled immediately and you must unlock the fight by completing other Rift levels.

Each Rift in MultiVersus has a path of progression to work through, including branching paths where you are given a choice of which route to take, which lead to the boss at the end of the Rift—and you don’t need to complete every branch to unlock the final boss.

You also don’t need to earn every reward available for each battle to progress and only need to secure victory to advance so, if your focus is getting to the boss as quickly as possible, it’s fairly easy to surge through the Rift.

Each Rift in MultiVersus has several difficulty levels, each of which comes with a boss to defeat, and beating the boss in multiple difficulty levels is the best way to progress through the Event Pass to unlock Agent Smith.

Additional bosses and Rifts will be added in future updates, with the Jason vs. Multiverse Rift releasing on June 5, while the Techno Terror and Surf’s Up Rifts are yet to be given a release date.

