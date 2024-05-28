MultiVersus has introduced an exciting new PvE mode with its full release, featuring a host of popular characters from the WB universe. In this mode, you’ll battle these iconic characters as bosses to unlock them for use and progress through rifts within the game.
Rifts are essential for traversing the realms of MultiVersus. Each rift you conquer opens new paths, leading you to face even stronger bosses modeled after your favorite characters. This dynamic system adds depth and challenge, making every battle a thrilling adventure. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed below all of the bosses you’ll encounter within the rifts.
All MultiVersus bosses, listed
Since the release of the game, there are two Rifts available for progression in MultiVersus. Each has its own bosses to take down. The Rifts are Multiversal Mayhem and Rift Detectives which can be played on any difficulty.
All Multiversal Mayhem Rift bosses
There are 17 bosses in the Multiversal Mayhem Rift listed below.
|Edition Number
|Boss name
|01
|The Joker
|02
|Bugs Bunny
|03
|Marvin the Martian
|04
|Garnet
|05
|Arya
|06
|Jake and Finn
|07
|Mad Love Harley Quinn
|08
|Tooniverse Lebron James and Bugs Bunny
|10
|Stripe
|11
|Black Lantern Superman and Black Lantern Wonder Woman
|12
|Banana Guard
|13
|Combat Gizmo
|14
|Bugs Bunny and Taz
|15
|Morty
|16
|Rick and Morty
|17
|Tooniverse The Joker
All Rift Detectives Bosses
There are 12 bosses to fight in the Rift Detectives Rift in MultiVersus:
|Edition Number
|Boss name
|01
|Stripe
|02
|Wonder Woman
|03
|Batman
|04
|Rick and Morty
|05
|Bugs Bunny
|06
|Garnet
|07
|The Joker
|08
|Taz
|09
|Black Adam
|10
|Batman and Superman
|11
|Mad Love Harley Quinn
|12
|Shaggy
The next Rift for MultiVersus will open up on June 2. Until then, keep on fighting these bosses and add their variants to your inventory. We’ll make sure to update this list soon as the new Rift opens up.