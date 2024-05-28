Wonder Woman, batman, bugs bunny and Lebrun James in MultiVersus
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
FGC

All MultiVersus bosses, listed

Didn't know the good guys could turn rogue.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: May 28, 2024 04:12 pm

MultiVersus has introduced an exciting new PvE mode with its full release, featuring a host of popular characters from the WB universe. In this mode, you’ll battle these iconic characters as bosses to unlock them for use and progress through rifts within the game.

Recommended Videos

Rifts are essential for traversing the realms of MultiVersus. Each rift you conquer opens new paths, leading you to face even stronger bosses modeled after your favorite characters. This dynamic system adds depth and challenge, making every battle a thrilling adventure. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed below all of the bosses you’ll encounter within the rifts.

All MultiVersus bosses, listed

All unlocked Rifts
The next Rift unlocks later. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since the release of the game, there are two Rifts available for progression in MultiVersus. Each has its own bosses to take down. The Rifts are Multiversal Mayhem and Rift Detectives which can be played on any difficulty.

All Multiversal Mayhem Rift bosses

There are 17 bosses in the Multiversal Mayhem Rift listed below.

Edition NumberBoss name
01The Joker
02Bugs Bunny
03Marvin the Martian
04Garnet
05Arya
06Jake and Finn
07Mad Love Harley Quinn
08Tooniverse Lebron James and Bugs Bunny
10Stripe
11Black Lantern Superman and Black Lantern Wonder Woman
12Banana Guard
13Combat Gizmo
14Bugs Bunny and Taz
15Morty
16Rick and Morty
17Tooniverse The Joker
Multiversal mayhem Rift Bosses
Defeat them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Rift Detectives Bosses

There are 12 bosses to fight in the Rift Detectives Rift in MultiVersus:

Edition NumberBoss name
01Stripe
02Wonder Woman
03Batman
04Rick and Morty
05Bugs Bunny
06Garnet
07The Joker
08Taz
09Black Adam
10Batman and Superman
11Mad Love Harley Quinn
12Shaggy
Rift detectives Rift Bosses
Superman gives a tough fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next Rift for MultiVersus will open up on June 2. Until then, keep on fighting these bosses and add their variants to your inventory. We’ll make sure to update this list soon as the new Rift opens up.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to switch accounts in MultiVersus
A screenshot of a Multiversus cutscene that shows Shaggy reaching for a sandwich.
Category: FGC
FGC
How to switch accounts in MultiVersus
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch May 28, 2024
Read Article MultiVersus controls guide for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
An in game image of Wonder Woman from MultiVersus
Category: FGC
FGC
MultiVersus controls guide for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch May 28, 2024
Read Article How to change controls in MultiVersus
Banana Guard character banner in MultiVersus.
Category: FGC
FGC
How to change controls in MultiVersus
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to switch accounts in MultiVersus
A screenshot of a Multiversus cutscene that shows Shaggy reaching for a sandwich.
Category: FGC
FGC
How to switch accounts in MultiVersus
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch May 28, 2024
Read Article MultiVersus controls guide for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
An in game image of Wonder Woman from MultiVersus
Category: FGC
FGC
MultiVersus controls guide for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch May 28, 2024
Read Article How to change controls in MultiVersus
Banana Guard character banner in MultiVersus.
Category: FGC
FGC
How to change controls in MultiVersus
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 28, 2024
Author
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.