MultiVersus has introduced an exciting new PvE mode with its full release, featuring a host of popular characters from the WB universe. In this mode, you’ll battle these iconic characters as bosses to unlock them for use and progress through rifts within the game.

Rifts are essential for traversing the realms of MultiVersus. Each rift you conquer opens new paths, leading you to face even stronger bosses modeled after your favorite characters. This dynamic system adds depth and challenge, making every battle a thrilling adventure. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed below all of the bosses you’ll encounter within the rifts.

All MultiVersus bosses, listed

The next Rift unlocks later. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since the release of the game, there are two Rifts available for progression in MultiVersus. Each has its own bosses to take down. The Rifts are Multiversal Mayhem and Rift Detectives which can be played on any difficulty.

All Multiversal Mayhem Rift bosses

There are 17 bosses in the Multiversal Mayhem Rift listed below.

Edition Number Boss name 01 The Joker 02 Bugs Bunny 03 Marvin the Martian 04 Garnet 05 Arya 06 Jake and Finn 07 Mad Love Harley Quinn 08 Tooniverse Lebron James and Bugs Bunny 10 Stripe 11 Black Lantern Superman and Black Lantern Wonder Woman 12 Banana Guard 13 Combat Gizmo 14 Bugs Bunny and Taz 15 Morty 16 Rick and Morty 17 Tooniverse The Joker

Defeat them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Rift Detectives Bosses

There are 12 bosses to fight in the Rift Detectives Rift in MultiVersus:

Edition Number Boss name 01 Stripe 02 Wonder Woman 03 Batman 04 Rick and Morty 05 Bugs Bunny 06 Garnet 07 The Joker 08 Taz 09 Black Adam 10 Batman and Superman 11 Mad Love Harley Quinn 12 Shaggy

Superman gives a tough fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next Rift for MultiVersus will open up on June 2. Until then, keep on fighting these bosses and add their variants to your inventory. We’ll make sure to update this list soon as the new Rift opens up.

