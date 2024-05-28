How to unlock Banana Guard from Adventure Time in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is finally back for good, and several new fighters have joined the fun, including Banana Guard from Adventure Time. But how do you unlock it? We’ve got the answer below.

Banana Guard is one of several new characters added to MultiVersus for the full release alongside the Joker, Jason Vorhees, and Agent Smith, providing even more fun to the ever-expanding roster, and the good news is you can grab this character very early.

We’ve got all the details you need below.

How to unlock Banana Guard in MultiVersus

Peely easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Banana Guard is unlocked for free in MultiVersus by logging into the game on separate days—though it doesn’t currently say how long this reward is available for or how to get Banana Guard once the login bonus expires.

To get Banana Guard, log into MultiVersus on two separate days and claim the bonus from the “Missions” tab. Logging in on additional days provides other rewards, including Experience, Fighter Currency, and more.

After logging in seven days, you earn the Lady Banana Guard variant on day seven. This is the final login reward currently revealed for Multiversus, but more could be handed out in the future.

We’re not sure how long Banana Guard can be earned as a login bonus and whether the reward will stay for good. In the future, it may be that Banana Guard has to be unlocked through the Fighter Store, but we’ll update this article accordingly once we know more.

