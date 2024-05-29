The new Agent Smith event in MultiVersus has introduced some amazing skins for your characters. Among the standout additions is the Bugs Bunny Matrix Code skin, a must-have for any old-school Looney Tunes fan.

If you’re eager to see Bugs in a sleek, Matrix-inspired look, here’s how you can unlock this fantastic skin.

How to get the Bugs Bunny Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus

It’s going to take some time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To acquire the Bugs Bunny Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus, reach level 24 in the Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free event. To progress through the levels, defeat the final bosses in the Rifts.

There are currently two Rifts available in MultiVersus: Multiversal Mayhem, where Batman tasks you to defeat the Joker, and Rift Detectives, with Velma leading the charge. Defeat the final bosses to increase your level in the event and unlock Matrix-styled skins for your beloved characters, along with the Bugs Bunny Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus.

