MultiVersus offers a diverse roster of characters, including Jake from Adventure Time. Jake’s Matrix Code skin is one of the coolest new additions to the game.

You’re in the right place if you’re excited to deck out Jake in this sleek, Matrix-styled look. Read on to find out how to unlock this awesome skin for your favorite stretchy dog.

How to get the Jake Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus

Not.the dawg. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Jake Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus, you must reach level 26 in the Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free event. This event began on May 27 and will run until July 30.

Defeat the final bosses in the available Rifts to advance through the event. Each boss defeated contributes to your progression in the event. Currently, there are two Rifts you can play: Multiversal Mayhem, where you face off against the Joker, and Rift Detectives, where you battle Stripe.

Participate in the event to unlock the Jake Matrix Code skin and enhance your MultiVersus experience with this unique look for Jake. While at it, you can unlock Matrix Code skins for other characters in the roster, such as Superman, Bugs Bunny, and Wonder Woman.

