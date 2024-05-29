Harley, Taz, Jake, Arya in MultiVersus
Image via Player First Games
Category:
FGC

How to get the Jake Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus

The Matrix spares no one.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: May 29, 2024 09:44 am

MultiVersus offers a diverse roster of characters, including Jake from Adventure Time. Jake’s Matrix Code skin is one of the coolest new additions to the game.

Recommended Videos

You’re in the right place if you’re excited to deck out Jake in this sleek, Matrix-styled look. Read on to find out how to unlock this awesome skin for your favorite stretchy dog.

How to get the Jake Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus

Jake Matrix Code Skin MultiVersus
Not.the dawg. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Jake Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus, you must reach level 26 in the Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free event. This event began on May 27 and will run until July 30.

Defeat the final bosses in the available Rifts to advance through the event. Each boss defeated contributes to your progression in the event. Currently, there are two Rifts you can play: Multiversal Mayhem, where you face off against the Joker, and Rift Detectives, where you battle Stripe.

Participate in the event to unlock the Jake Matrix Code skin and enhance your MultiVersus experience with this unique look for Jake. While at it, you can unlock Matrix Code skins for other characters in the roster, such as Superman, Bugs Bunny, and Wonder Woman.

We will continue to update this article with any new information we learn about the Jake Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get the Jason Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus
Jason Voorhees in MultiVersus.
Category: FGC
FGC
How to get the Jason Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 29, 2024
Read Article How to get the Bugs Bunny Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus
Bugs Bunny holding a cream pie in MultiVersus
Category: FGC
FGC
How to get the Bugs Bunny Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 29, 2024
Read Article How to get the Wonder Woman Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus
Wonder Woman MultiVersus
Category: FGC
FGC
How to get the Wonder Woman Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get the Jason Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus
Jason Voorhees in MultiVersus.
Category: FGC
FGC
How to get the Jason Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 29, 2024
Read Article How to get the Bugs Bunny Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus
Bugs Bunny holding a cream pie in MultiVersus
Category: FGC
FGC
How to get the Bugs Bunny Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 29, 2024
Read Article How to get the Wonder Woman Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus
Wonder Woman MultiVersus
Category: FGC
FGC
How to get the Wonder Woman Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 29, 2024
Author
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.