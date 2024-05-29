Agent Smith in the Multiversus trailer.
Image via WB Games
How to get the Agent Smith Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus

Error in the Matrix.
MultiVersus has plenty of skins to collect and showcase in your battles, but few are as desirable as the Agent Smith Matrix Code variant—and we can tell you how to get your hands on it.

MultiVersus caused a stir with the surprise announcement of Agent Smith as one of the new characters added shortly after the full release. But his arrival comes alongside some awesome variants.

Obtaining the Agent Smith Matrix Code skin requires a lot of work. We’ve explained below.

How to unlock the Agent Smith Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus

The Agent Smith event in MultiVersus showing rewards.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock the Agent Smith Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus as a reward in the Agent Smith event, which can be found by scrolling to the Events tab on the main menu. It’s the final Event reward for reaching the 30th stage.

Progression through the Event is earned by defeating bosses in Rifts for the first time. In our experience, each boss adds a single level to the Event pass—but we’re not yet able to check the highest difficulties to see if beating bosses on these levels provides greater rewards.

Four bosses are immediately available in Rifts, The Joker in MultiVersal Mayhem and Stripe in Rift Detectives, while additional bosses will be added over time. Each Rift has several difficulty settings, with progression in the Agent Smith event provided when the boss on each difficulty level gets beaten for the first time.

Though the number of bosses available in Rifts is limited at launch, the event runs until July 30, and additional Rifts will be added before then. But it remains to be seen whether you’ll need to defeat the bosses on the highest difficulty to unlock the Agent Smith Matrix Code skin.

