How to get the Wonder Woman Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus

MultiVersus offers a plethora of character skins to unlock, but one of the standout options is the Wonder Woman Matrix Code skin. If you want to know how to add this stylish look to your collection, we’ve got you covered.

Wonder Woman, a cornerstone of the DC universe, is renowned for her stunning appearance and formidable strength, capable of taking down the mightiest foes. The Matrix code skin doesn’t grant her any additional powers, but it transforms her visually, giving her a striking and formidable presence. Read on to find out how to unlock this iconic look for Diana.

How to unlock the Wonder Woman Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus

Screenshot by Dot esports

To unlock the Wonder Woman Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus, you need to reach level 28 in the Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free event. This special event launched on May 27 and runs until July 30.

To progress in the event and unlock the Matrix Code Wonder Woman skin, defeat the final bosses of the Rifts. Currently, two Rifts are available: Multiversal Mayhem, where you face off against the Joker, and Rift Detectives, where you battle Stripe. The next Rift unlocks on June 2. Until then, participate in the Rifts available and rack up XP for the Agent Smith event.

The Agent Smith event is a great opportunity to earn the Wonder Woman Matrix Code skin and other exclusive rewards tied to the Rifts, such as early access to the Agent Smith skin. Jump in and take advantage of this limited-time event to enhance your MultiVersus experience.

