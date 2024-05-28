How to unlock Jason Voorhees from Friday 13th in MultiVersus

Jason Voorhees is unlucky for some and a main for others in MultiVersus, so to help you find out where you stand with the horror icon, we’ll explain how to unlock the Camp Crystal Lake Killer.

The MultiVersus roster gets wilder with every passing second. The initial confirmed characters included the likes of Shaggy, Batman, and Bugs Bunny, and now, we have Agent Smith, The Joker, and Jason Voorhees.

It’s hard to wrap my head around a universe where Marvin The Martian, an Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator, and Jason Voorhees fight each other, but that’s the beauty of MultiVersus. If you want to experience it for yourself, let’s get stuck in.

How to unlock Jason Vorhees in MultiVersus

You should KILL for this unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise, you need to own the MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass.

MultiVersus has relaunched, and with it comes new characters and a new Battle Pass. Like most live-service titles—and its open beta—MultiVersus‘ first season as a fully-fledged fighter has content to unlock through a paid pass.

If you own the pass, Jason is an automatic unlock at the beginning—as you can see in our picture above. The Battle Pass is completely free to players who took part in the beta, meaning you can redeem Jason (free of charge) right now!

We haven’t found another way to unlock Jason for free, however, so if you are eager to take control of the Camp Crystal Lake legend, you need to whip out your wallet and splash the cash to acquire the Gleamium MultiVersus currency for the pass.

We are monitoring Jason’s situation and will update you if Player First Games changes his unlock conditions. In the meantime, check out the latest MultiVersus rumors, including a possible appearance from The Powerpuff Girls.

