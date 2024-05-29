Joker holding up a custom Batman logo in MultiVersus.
MultiVersus Season 1 battle pass: All characters, skins, and cosmetics

Grab some goodies.
Published: May 29, 2024

MultiVersus is back with a bang for its full release and there are a whole heap of goodies available to earn in the season one battle pass—and you can see everything up for grabs in our dedicated guide.

The season one battle pass in MultiVersus is largely themed around Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, but whoever your fighter of choice is, there’s plenty to jazz out your account and show off to your friends.

If you’re on the fence about whether to pick up the MultiVersus season one battle pass, check out our detailed breakdown of everything included below.

All MultiVersus season one battle pass rewards

Uber Jason shown in the MultiVersus season one battle pass.
The ultimate reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 70 rewards available in the MultiVersus season one battle pass, including Variants, Ringouts, Badges, Gems, and more. In total, there are 32 free rewards in the battle pass, with the remaining 38 only available in the premium battle pass.

The highlights of the battle pass are:

  • Seven premium battle pass exclusive variants, including two for Jason Voorhees.
  • Two free variants—Muddy Jake and Wedding Steven.
  • 1,000 Gleamium.
  • 3,500 Fighter Currency.
  • 2,000 Perk Currency

You can see a full breakdown of every item included in the MultiVersus season one battle pass below.

LevelReward NameTypePremium/Free
OneJason VoorheesFighterPremium
TwoOnce A Crystal GemUncommon Profile BannerFree
ThreeQueen of CalamityRare Profile IconFree
FourPass The SaltRare TauntPremium
FiveGem BoosterUncommon GemFree
Six100x GleamiumCurrencyPremium
SevenVelma RingoutsBadgeFree
EightRick RingoutsBadgePremium
Nine400x Fighter CurrencyCurrencyFree
10WildfireEpic RingoutPremium
11Superman RingoutsBadgeFree
12Chest PoundRare TauntPremium
13AmaZone Defense LeBronRare VariantPremium
14Marvin’s WardrobeEpic Profile BannerFree
15500x Fighter CurrencyCurrencyPremium
16Jack of Carrots, DocUncommon Profile IconFree
17100x GleamiumCurrencyFree
18500x Perk CurrencyCurrencyPremium
19Two Face Coin FlipEpic RingoutPremium
20King of ShadowsRare Profile IconFree
21Biker StripeRare VariantPremium
22Spiritual AwakeningRare RingoutPremium
23Lightning BoltEpic TauntFree
24100x GleamiumCurrencyPremium
25Arya RingoutsBadgeFree
26Black Adam BoltEpic RingoutPremium
27Gem BoosterUncommon GemFree
28Man of TomorrowEpic Profile IconFree
29ReadingEpic TauntPremium
30Gem BoosterUncommon GemPremium
31600x Fighter CurrencyCurrencyFree
32500x Perk CurrencyCurrencyFree
33Gem BoosterUncommon GemPremium
34Steven RingoutsBadgeFree
35Comics 66′Epic RingoutPremium
36From the AshesEpic Profile BannerFree
37600x Fighter CurrencyCurrencyPremium
38Matrix Code Jason VoorheesUncommon VariantPremium
39200x GleamiumCurrencyFree
40Split the GuardLegendary RingoutPremium
41Game of Thrones AstrolabeLegendary Profile IconFree
42Tycoon ReindogRare VariantPremium
43Buff NannerLegendary Profile IconFree
44Gem BoosterUncommon GemPremium
45Wonder Woman RingoutsBadgeFree
46Rainicorns and RainbowsLegendary RingoutPremium
47700x Fighter CurrencyCurrencyFree
48The Clown Prince of CrimeEpic Profile IconPremium
49500x Perk CurrencyCurrencyFree
50Intrepid VelmaRare VariantPremium
51Gem BoosterUncommon GemFree
52Toodles, DocEpic TauntPremium
53500x Perk CurrencyCurrencyPremium
54Muddy JakeRare VariantFree
55MoonwalkLegendary TauntPremium
56Morty RingoutsBadgeFree
57Ride the WaveRare RingoutPremium
58Black Adam – AngryLegendary TauntFree
59200x GleamiumCurrencyPremium
60Iron Giant RingoutsBadgeFree
61Adventure Time!Epic Profile IconFree
62Tasmanian She-DevilEpic VariantPremium
63700x Fighter CurrencyCurrencyPremium
64Gem BoosterUncommon GemFree
65Oracle’s ReadingEpic RingoutPremium
66New FiendsLegendary Profile IconPremium
67Wedding StevenRare VariantFree
68Lurking JasonLegendary Profile BannerPremium
69300x GleamiumCurrencyPremium
70Uber JasonLegendary VariantPremium
