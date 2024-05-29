MultiVersus Season 1 battle pass: All characters, skins, and cosmetics

MultiVersus is back with a bang for its full release and there are a whole heap of goodies available to earn in the season one battle pass—and you can see everything up for grabs in our dedicated guide.
The season one battle pass in MultiVersus is largely themed around Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, but whoever your fighter of choice is, there’s plenty to jazz out your account and show off to your friends.
If you’re on the fence about whether to pick up the MultiVersus season one battle pass, check out our detailed breakdown of everything included below.
All MultiVersus season one battle pass rewards
There are 70 rewards available in the MultiVersus season one battle pass, including Variants, Ringouts, Badges, Gems, and more. In total, there are 32 free rewards in the battle pass, with the remaining 38 only available in the premium battle pass.
The highlights of the battle pass are:
- Seven premium battle pass exclusive variants, including two for Jason Voorhees.
- Two free variants—Muddy Jake and Wedding Steven.
- 1,000 Gleamium.
- 3,500 Fighter Currency.
- 2,000 Perk Currency
You can see a full breakdown of every item included in the MultiVersus season one battle pass below.
|Level
|Reward Name
|Type
|Premium/Free
|One
|Jason Voorhees
|Fighter
|Premium
|Two
|Once A Crystal Gem
|Uncommon Profile Banner
|Free
|Three
|Queen of Calamity
|Rare Profile Icon
|Free
|Four
|Pass The Salt
|Rare Taunt
|Premium
|Five
|Gem Booster
|Uncommon Gem
|Free
|Six
|100x Gleamium
|Currency
|Premium
|Seven
|Velma Ringouts
|Badge
|Free
|Eight
|Rick Ringouts
|Badge
|Premium
|Nine
|400x Fighter Currency
|Currency
|Free
|
|10
|Wildfire
|Epic Ringout
|Premium
|11
|Superman Ringouts
|Badge
|Free
|12
|Chest Pound
|Rare Taunt
|Premium
|13
|AmaZone Defense LeBron
|Rare Variant
|Premium
|14
|Marvin’s Wardrobe
|Epic Profile Banner
|Free
|15
|500x Fighter Currency
|Currency
|Premium
|16
|Jack of Carrots, Doc
|Uncommon Profile Icon
|Free
|17
|100x Gleamium
|Currency
|Free
|18
|500x Perk Currency
|Currency
|Premium
|19
|Two Face Coin Flip
|Epic Ringout
|Premium
|
|20
|King of Shadows
|Rare Profile Icon
|Free
|21
|Biker Stripe
|Rare Variant
|Premium
|22
|Spiritual Awakening
|Rare Ringout
|Premium
|23
|Lightning Bolt
|Epic Taunt
|Free
|24
|100x Gleamium
|Currency
|Premium
|25
|Arya Ringouts
|Badge
|Free
|26
|Black Adam Bolt
|Epic Ringout
|Premium
|27
|Gem Booster
|Uncommon Gem
|Free
|28
|Man of Tomorrow
|Epic Profile Icon
|Free
|29
|Reading
|Epic Taunt
|Premium
|
|30
|Gem Booster
|Uncommon Gem
|Premium
|31
|600x Fighter Currency
|Currency
|Free
|32
|500x Perk Currency
|Currency
|Free
|33
|Gem Booster
|Uncommon Gem
|Premium
|34
|Steven Ringouts
|Badge
|Free
|35
|Comics 66′
|Epic Ringout
|Premium
|36
|From the Ashes
|Epic Profile Banner
|Free
|37
|600x Fighter Currency
|Currency
|Premium
|38
|Matrix Code Jason Voorhees
|Uncommon Variant
|Premium
|39
|200x Gleamium
|Currency
|Free
|
|40
|Split the Guard
|Legendary Ringout
|Premium
|41
|Game of Thrones Astrolabe
|Legendary Profile Icon
|Free
|42
|Tycoon Reindog
|Rare Variant
|Premium
|43
|Buff Nanner
|Legendary Profile Icon
|Free
|44
|Gem Booster
|Uncommon Gem
|Premium
|45
|Wonder Woman Ringouts
|Badge
|Free
|46
|Rainicorns and Rainbows
|Legendary Ringout
|Premium
|47
|700x Fighter Currency
|Currency
|Free
|48
|The Clown Prince of Crime
|Epic Profile Icon
|Premium
|49
|500x Perk Currency
|Currency
|Free
|
|50
|Intrepid Velma
|Rare Variant
|Premium
|51
|Gem Booster
|Uncommon Gem
|Free
|52
|Toodles, Doc
|Epic Taunt
|Premium
|53
|500x Perk Currency
|Currency
|Premium
|54
|Muddy Jake
|Rare Variant
|Free
|55
|Moonwalk
|Legendary Taunt
|Premium
|56
|Morty Ringouts
|Badge
|Free
|57
|Ride the Wave
|Rare Ringout
|Premium
|58
|Black Adam – Angry
|Legendary Taunt
|Free
|59
|200x Gleamium
|Currency
|Premium
|
|60
|Iron Giant Ringouts
|Badge
|Free
|61
|Adventure Time!
|Epic Profile Icon
|Free
|62
|Tasmanian She-Devil
|Epic Variant
|Premium
|63
|700x Fighter Currency
|Currency
|Premium
|64
|Gem Booster
|Uncommon Gem
|Free
|65
|Oracle’s Reading
|Epic Ringout
|Premium
|66
|New Fiends
|Legendary Profile Icon
|Premium
|67
|Wedding Steven
|Rare Variant
|Free
|68
|Lurking Jason
|Legendary Profile Banner
|Premium
|69
|300x Gleamium
|Currency
|Premium
|70
|Uber Jason
|Legendary Variant
|Premium