MultiVersus Season 1 battle pass: All characters, skins, and cosmetics

MultiVersus is back with a bang for its full release and there are a whole heap of goodies available to earn in the season one battle pass—and you can see everything up for grabs in our dedicated guide.

The season one battle pass in MultiVersus is largely themed around Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, but whoever your fighter of choice is, there’s plenty to jazz out your account and show off to your friends.

If you’re on the fence about whether to pick up the MultiVersus season one battle pass, check out our detailed breakdown of everything included below.

All MultiVersus season one battle pass rewards

There are 70 rewards available in the MultiVersus season one battle pass, including Variants, Ringouts, Badges, Gems, and more. In total, there are 32 free rewards in the battle pass, with the remaining 38 only available in the premium battle pass.

The highlights of the battle pass are:

Seven premium battle pass exclusive variants, including two for Jason Voorhees.

Two free variants—Muddy Jake and Wedding Steven.

1,000 Gleamium.

3,500 Fighter Currency.

2,000 Perk Currency

You can see a full breakdown of every item included in the MultiVersus season one battle pass below.

Level Reward Name Type Premium/Free One Jason Voorhees Fighter Premium Two Once A Crystal Gem Uncommon Profile Banner Free Three Queen of Calamity Rare Profile Icon Free Four Pass The Salt Rare Taunt Premium Five Gem Booster Uncommon Gem Free Six 100x Gleamium Currency Premium Seven Velma Ringouts Badge Free Eight Rick Ringouts Badge Premium Nine 400x Fighter Currency Currency Free 10 Wildfire Epic Ringout Premium 11 Superman Ringouts Badge Free 12 Chest Pound Rare Taunt Premium 13 AmaZone Defense LeBron Rare Variant Premium 14 Marvin’s Wardrobe Epic Profile Banner Free 15 500x Fighter Currency Currency Premium 16 Jack of Carrots, Doc Uncommon Profile Icon Free 17 100x Gleamium Currency Free 18 500x Perk Currency Currency Premium 19 Two Face Coin Flip Epic Ringout Premium 20 King of Shadows Rare Profile Icon Free 21 Biker Stripe Rare Variant Premium 22 Spiritual Awakening Rare Ringout Premium 23 Lightning Bolt Epic Taunt Free 24 100x Gleamium Currency Premium 25 Arya Ringouts Badge Free 26 Black Adam Bolt Epic Ringout Premium 27 Gem Booster Uncommon Gem Free 28 Man of Tomorrow Epic Profile Icon Free 29 Reading Epic Taunt Premium 30 Gem Booster Uncommon Gem Premium 31 600x Fighter Currency Currency Free 32 500x Perk Currency Currency Free 33 Gem Booster Uncommon Gem Premium 34 Steven Ringouts Badge Free 35 Comics 66′ Epic Ringout Premium 36 From the Ashes Epic Profile Banner Free 37 600x Fighter Currency Currency Premium 38 Matrix Code Jason Voorhees Uncommon Variant Premium 39 200x Gleamium Currency Free 40 Split the Guard Legendary Ringout Premium 41 Game of Thrones Astrolabe Legendary Profile Icon Free 42 Tycoon Reindog Rare Variant Premium 43 Buff Nanner Legendary Profile Icon Free 44 Gem Booster Uncommon Gem Premium 45 Wonder Woman Ringouts Badge Free 46 Rainicorns and Rainbows Legendary Ringout Premium 47 700x Fighter Currency Currency Free 48 The Clown Prince of Crime Epic Profile Icon Premium 49 500x Perk Currency Currency Free 50 Intrepid Velma Rare Variant Premium 51 Gem Booster Uncommon Gem Free 52 Toodles, Doc Epic Taunt Premium 53 500x Perk Currency Currency Premium 54 Muddy Jake Rare Variant Free 55 Moonwalk Legendary Taunt Premium 56 Morty Ringouts Badge Free 57 Ride the Wave Rare Ringout Premium 58 Black Adam – Angry Legendary Taunt Free 59 200x Gleamium Currency Premium 60 Iron Giant Ringouts Badge Free 61 Adventure Time! Epic Profile Icon Free 62 Tasmanian She-Devil Epic Variant Premium 63 700x Fighter Currency Currency Premium 64 Gem Booster Uncommon Gem Free 65 Oracle’s Reading Epic Ringout Premium 66 New Fiends Legendary Profile Icon Premium 67 Wedding Steven Rare Variant Free 68 Lurking Jason Legendary Profile Banner Premium 69 300x Gleamium Currency Premium 70 Uber Jason Legendary Variant Premium

