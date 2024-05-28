How to fix getting stuck on Authenticating in Multiversus

If you’re playing Multiversus on PC, you’ve probably run into a decent bit of trouble getting online right after launch. Some errors are self-explanatory, while other times… you’re just stuck on Authenticating forever.

There’s not currently a known reason cause of this issue, which unfortunately also means that there isn’t a guaranteed fix. Still, there are a few things you can do to fix getting stuck on Authenticating in MultiVersus.

MultiVersus: Stuck on Authenticating possible causes and solutions

Is she yawning because it’s easy, or because she’s still waiting for authenticating? Image via Player First Games.

As I mentioned, there isn’t a known cause for this error. As such, I’m starting this guide with what I think is the most likely cause: Internal server issues. But what can you do about internal server issues? As the Magic Conch once said, “Nothing.”

1) Wait it out

It’s frustrating, but 95 percent of the time, you’re simply going to have to wait until server space frees up or things otherwise come back online for this error to resolve itself. Server issues really are just a given for early days of releases at this point, and usually, things should stabilize within a couple of days or weeks.

I’ve been stuck on Authenticating after launching from Steam a few times today—twice, it resolved itself after a few minutes. The third time, the servers went down for maintenance after a few minutes, after which the error similarly resolved. Of course, you should always check whether other people are having the same issue. If you’re the only one stuck authenticating, that means it’s something you can fix on your end.

2) Verify connection and launch as administrator

At the risk of sounding horribly condescending: It’s possible your internet connection is down. You probably already know how to check this, and a simple Google search will prove whether your internet is up or down.

After verifying your PC is connected, you’ll want to verify that MultiVersus has permission to access that connection. The easiest way to do this is by running Steam or Epic Games in admin mode by selecting Run as Administrator. You have to do this on either platform’s application—a MultiVersus desktop icon is just a shortcut to the launcher, not the actual launcher. As such, that icon can’t be run in admin mode.

If running Steam or Epic as an administrator doesn’t fix your problem of getting stuck on authenticating, that means network connectivity isn’t the issue.

3) Verify game files

I always offer this solution last because I firmly believe it has only ever fixed a handful of problems in the history of online gaming. Still, there is always a non-zero chance your download has somehow retroactively become corrupted in a way that still lets you launch but doesn’t allow you to authenticate.

If you’re playing on Steam:

Go to Steam Library .

. Right-click MultiVersus and select Properties .

. Tab down to Installed Files and select Verify integrity of game files.

If you’re on Epic Games:

Go to Library .

. Right-click MultiVersus and select Manage .

. Select Verify Files at the top of the menu.

The game’s file size is small enough that checking this solution should only take a few minutes, so even though it’s unlikely it’s the culprit, it won’t hurt to check.

