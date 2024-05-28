How to download and play MultiVersus

MultiVersus has officially relaunched, so if you’re looking forward to jumping into the Warner Brothers fighting game, you’re likely wondering how to download it.

In this article, we’ll explain how to download and start playing MultiVersus across all platforms so you can get stuck into the fighting fun with your favorite character as soon as possible.

How to start downloading and playing MultiVersus on all platforms

It’s super easy to find MultiVersus on your chosen platform. Image via Player First Games

Downloading MultiVersus on PlayStation

You can play MultiVersus on PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. To start downloading, head over to the PlayStation Store and search for MultiVersus. It will pop up as a free-to-play game. All you need to do is select it and choose the option to start downloading.

Downloading MultiVersus on Xbox

Much like PlayStation, MultiVersus is also available on the previous and current generation of Xbox consoles. For both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, go to the Microsoft Store and search for MultiVersus. You’ll be able to download it on your console for free when you find it.

Downloading MultiVersus on PC

MultiVersus is available on the PC via the Epic Games Store and on Steam. For both platforms, search for MultiVersus and click the game to open up the page. Click download, and the game should start downloading.

It’s as simple as that to start downloading and playing MultiVersus on your preferred platform, so get ready to join the fight by downloading the game file as soon as you can.

