An image of Harley Quinn, Taz, Jake and Arya Stark from MultiVersus
How to download and play MultiVersus

Getting started with MultiVersus is a quick and easy process
Published: May 28, 2024 07:48 am

MultiVersus has officially relaunched, so if you’re looking forward to jumping into the Warner Brothers fighting game, you’re likely wondering how to download it. 

In this article, we’ll explain how to download and start playing MultiVersus across all platforms so you can get stuck into the fighting fun with your favorite character as soon as possible. 

How to start downloading and playing MultiVersus on all platforms

An in game image of Wonder Woman from MultiVersus
It’s super easy to find MultiVersus on your chosen platform. Image via Player First Games

Downloading MultiVersus on PlayStation

You can play MultiVersus on PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. To start downloading, head over to the PlayStation Store and search for MultiVersus. It will pop up as a free-to-play game. All you need to do is select it and choose the option to start downloading. 

Downloading MultiVersus on Xbox

Much like PlayStation, MultiVersus is also available on the previous and current generation of Xbox consoles. For both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, go to the Microsoft Store and search for MultiVersus. You’ll be able to download it on your console for free when you find it.

Downloading MultiVersus on PC

MultiVersus is available on the PC via the Epic Games Store and on Steam. For both platforms, search for MultiVersus and click the game to open up the page. Click download, and the game should start downloading.

It’s as simple as that to start downloading and playing MultiVersus on your preferred platform, so get ready to join the fight by downloading the game file as soon as you can. 

related content
Is MultiVersus on PS4 or PS5?
Batman holding Shaggy in MultiVersus
Category: FGC
FGC
Is MultiVersus on PS4 or PS5?
Mateusz Miter May 28, 2024
How to play PvP in MultiVersus
Batman holding Shaggy in MultiVersus
Category: FGC
FGC
How to play PvP in MultiVersus
Mohid Shahid May 28, 2024
How to 'bring another player with you into battle' in MultiVersus
Joker posing near a fireplace in MultiVersus.
Category: FGC
FGC
How to ‘bring another player with you into battle’ in MultiVersus
Josh Challies May 28, 2024
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.